Gold: Mildly heavy below $1,750, looks to US-China tension for clues

- Gold extends downside from intraday top of $1,736.
- US holiday, absence of US President Donald Trump’s reaction to Hong Kong issue probes the latest risk aversion wave.
- A light economic calendar adds to the market’s inability in extending previous run-up.
Gold prices drop to $1,731, print 0.20% loss, intraday low of $1,730.37, by the press time of Tokyo open on Monday. Although fresh risk-off sentiment, helped by the US-China fight over Hong Kong, offered bids to the bullion on Friday, buyers seem to step back amid a lack of major push from the US President Trump.
China’s move towards enacting national security legislation in Hong Kong gains a major criticism from the Western world while the US policymakers remain on the top of dissenters. The Trump administration officials largely defy Beijing’s move while also pushing forward to restrict Chinese companies from the American exchanges and staying ready to sanction diplomats from the Asian major involved in the Xinjiang case.
Even so, US President Donald Trump is yet to register his harsh retaliation to the dragon nation’s attack on Hong Kong’s free status.
The move is likely troubling the risk-averse traders during the quiet Asian session, which in turn weighs on the yellow metal’s safe-haven demand.
It should also be noted that the likely reopening of the global economies and nearness to the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine also exerts a mild downside pressure onto the precious metal.
That said, the market’s risk-tone sentiment also retrace with the S&P 500 Futures marking 0.45% gains to 2,965 whereas Japan’s NIKKEI being over 1.5% in green to 20,690 by the press time.
Considering the lack of major data/events, coupled with the US holidays, traders will keep eyes on the updates concerning the US-China relations and the virus issues for immediate direction. It should, however, be noted that the broad pessimism will keep the bullion buyers hopeful.
Technical analysis
A confluence of the monthly support line and 21-day SMA near $1,717 seems to restrict the bullion’s short-term declines ahead of $1,700 round-figures. Alternatively, $1,755 and the recent high near $1,765/66 could keep the bulls guarded before highlighting an ascending trend line from February 24, at $1,775 now.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1730.9
|Today Daily Change
|-3.32
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19%
|Today daily open
|1734.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1715.66
|Daily SMA50
|1663.44
|Daily SMA100
|1626.42
|Daily SMA200
|1559.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1740.43
|Previous Daily Low
|1724.46
|Previous Weekly High
|1765.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|1717.34
|Previous Monthly High
|1747.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|1568.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1734.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1730.56
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1725.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1717.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1709.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1741.61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1749.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1757.58
AUD/USD stays depressed above 0.6500 as risk aversion gains momentum
While extending pullback from Friday’s US session lows near 0.6515, AUD/USD seesaws around 0.6535 at the start of the week’s trading on Monday. The pair recently got burnt amid the US-China tussle and had to take a U-turn from the monthly high of 0.6617 during last week.
USD/JPY Forecast: Losing its bullish momentum but not far from its weekly high
The Bank of Japan will have an emergency monetary policy meeting this Friday. Manufacturing output in Japan contracted further in May, with the PMI down to 38.4. USD/JPY holding well above the 107.00 level, but bulls losing interest.
NZD/USD: Buyers and sellers jostle around 0.6100 amid risk reset
NZD/USD prints modest gains while trading around 0.6100 amid Monday’s initial Asian session. In doing so, the kiwi pair seems to have ignored the recent earthquake in near New Zealand’s capital while also emerging from the US-China tussle.
WTI Price Analysis: Regains $33.00, still below immediate support-turned-resistance
Having initially slipped to $32.60, WTI Futures on NYMEX pulls back to $33.05, down 1.86% on a day, during the early Asian session on Monday.
Gold prices pick up on risk aversion to approach long-term highs at $1,765
XAU/USD regains lost ground after bouncing at $1,717 and reaches $1,740 area. Gold appreciates on risk aversion as US-China tensions escalate.