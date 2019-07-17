Gold jumps to levels above $1420, could post highest close in year

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Yellow metal gains on economic outlook worries and lower US yields. 
  • XAU/USD holds above $1420, near the highest daily close since 2013. 

Gold continued to rally and printed a fresh 6-day high at $1424 and then pulled back modestly. As of writing, trades at $1421, up to $15 for the day and more than $20 above the daily lows. 

The move higher took place amid a decline in US yields and also on lower equity prices on Wall Street. Crude oil prices turned negative, adding to yesterday’s losses. Overall, the decline in global yields continues to be a key support to gold prices. The anticipation of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank is pushing bond yields to the downside. 

XAU/USD continues to move in a consolidation range, holding above the 20-day moving average and testing at the moment the upper limited. A daily close above $1425 would be the highest since 2013 and would point to more gains. While a retreat from current levels could find support at $1400/05 (psychological / 20-day moving average); below the decline is likely to extend to $1385. 

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1421.98
Today Daily Change 15.80
Today Daily Change % 1.12
Today daily open 1406.18
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1405.48
Daily SMA50 1345.32
Daily SMA100 1319.39
Daily SMA200 1290.34
Levels
Previous Daily High 1418.3
Previous Daily Low 1401.4
Previous Weekly High 1427.05
Previous Weekly Low 1386.34
Previous Monthly High 1438.66
Previous Monthly Low 1306.18
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1407.85
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1411.84
Daily Pivot Point S1 1398.95
Daily Pivot Point S2 1391.73
Daily Pivot Point S3 1382.06
Daily Pivot Point R1 1415.85
Daily Pivot Point R2 1425.52
Daily Pivot Point R3 1432.74

 


 

