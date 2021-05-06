Gold Futures: Still room for extra gains

Open interest in Gold futures markets reversed the previous day drop and increased by nearly 1.1K contracts on Wednesday in light of preliminary figures from CME Group. On the opposite direction, volume shrunk by nearly 58.5K contracts after two consecutive daily builds.

Gold remains capped by $1,800

Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday and gradually approaches the key $1,800 level. The move was sustained by rising open interest, indicative that the continuation of the uptrend remains in place in the very near-term. That said, the $1,800 mark per ounce troy stays as the next key barrier for gold-bulls.