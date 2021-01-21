Gold Futures: Room for extra gains near-term

Open interest in gold futures markets rose by nearly 8K contracts on Wednesday following two consecutive daily pullbacks according to flash figures from CME Group. On the other hand, volume extended the choppy activity and went down by more than 96K contracts.

Gold looks to re-test the $1,900 barrier

Wednesday’s strong advance in gold prices finds support in the uptick in open interest, leaving the door open for the continuation of this trend in the very near-term. That said, the $1,900 mark per ounce emerges as the next target of significance.