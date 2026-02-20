TRENDING:
US GDP
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Silver rises as geopolitical tensions boost demand

  • Silver posts solid gains on Friday, trading around $80.20, up 2.28% on the day.
  • Tensions between Washington and Tehran underpin safe-haven demand.
  • Investors await the release of the advance estimate of the US fourth-quarter GDP.
Silver rises as geopolitical tensions boost demand
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

Silver (XAG/USD) trades around $80.20 on Friday at the time of writing, up 2.28% on the session. The white metal consolidates its recent gains as markets adopt a cautious stance ahead of the advance estimate of fourth-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the United States (US), due later in the day.

The consensus points to a slowdown in US growth compared with the previous quarter. Signs of moderating activity could reinforce expectations of monetary easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Markets continue to price in the prospect of two rate cuts this year, according to futures market expectations. A lower interest rate environment typically supports Silver, a non-yielding asset, by reducing the opportunity cost of holding it.

In addition, investors are monitoring forward-looking activity indicators, notably the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reports published by S&P Global in the United States and other major economies. Weaker-than-expected data could add pressure on the US Dollar and extend support for precious metals.

On the geopolitical front, persistent tensions between the US and Iran continue to sustain demand for safe-haven assets. Recent statements from US officials suggesting the possibility of further actions in the Middle East maintain a climate of uncertainty. In this context, Silver benefits from dual support, linked both to expectations of a more accommodative monetary policy and to demand for protection against geopolitical risks.

Therefore, despite a degree of caution ahead of key macroeconomic releases, the bias remains constructive for XAG/USD as long as rate cut expectations and international tensions continue to bolster the appeal of precious metals.

Silver FAQs

Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.

Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.

Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.

Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains apathetic near 1.1770 post-US PCE

EUR/USD remains apathetic near 1.1770 post-US PCE

EUR/USD trades slightly on the back foot on Friday, hovering around the 1.1770 area as the US Dollar trims its advance on Friday. Data wise on the US docket, inflation tracked by the PCE rose a tad in December, while the flash GDP showed the economy is seen expanding below estimates at 1.4%YoY in Q4 2025.

GBP/USD clings to daily gains around 1.3470 after US data

GBP/USD clings to daily gains around 1.3470 after US data

GBP/USD keeps the bid tone unchanged near 1.3470 amid increasing upside momentum in the US Dollar, particularly after the release of US PCE and GDP figures.

Gold trims gains on US data, flirts with $5,000/oz

Gold trims gains on US data, flirts with $5,000/oz

Gold clings to daily gains just over the key $5,000 region per troy ounce on Friday. The modest gains in the yellow metal come despite the Greenback’s recovery is picking up pace following US data releases.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound as risk appetite improves

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound as risk appetite improves

Bitcoin rises marginally, nearing the immediate resistance of $68,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Major altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, hold key support levels as bulls aim to maintain marginal intraday gains.

Week ahead – Markets brace for heightened volatility as event risk dominates

Week ahead – Markets brace for heightened volatility as event risk dominates

Dollar strength dominates markets as risk appetite remains subdued. A Supreme Court ruling, geopolitics and Fed developments are in focus. Pivotal Nvidia earnings on Wednesday as investors question tech sector weakness.

Official Trump price approaches breakout with mixed signals from traders

Official Trump price approaches breakout with mixed signals from traders

Official Trump (TRUMP) is trading at $3.50 at the time of writing, approaching its upper consolidation range. A breakout from this range could open the door for an upside move. On-chain data shows market indecision, with balanced flows between bulls and bears, signaling a lack of clear directional bias.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers