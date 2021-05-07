Gold Futures: Door open for extra gains

Open interest in Gold Futures rose by nearly 29K contracts on Thursday, the largest single day build since March 19, according to preliminary figures from CME Group. In the same line, volume went up by around 119.5K contracts, the highest level since February 16.
Gold now targets the 200-day SMA near $1,850
Thursday’s strong advance in Gold prices was against the backdrop of rising open interest and volume, indicative that extra gains lie ahead in the very near-term. That said, the 200-day SMA around $1,850 per ounce troy emerges as the next target of note.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
