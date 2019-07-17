Gold consolidates the 1.2% surge from overnight

- Gold prices consolidate the rally from overnight, trading at $1425 currently, below the $1,430 high.
- Technically, a symmetrical triangle is taking shape, with price progressing towards a breakout one way or the other.
Gold prices ended sharply higher on in New York while the U.S. dollar ended lower by 0.2% at 97.209 while the 10-year Treasury note fell which contributed to the precious metals surge to a six-year high. US 2-year treasury yields fell from 1.86% to 1.83%, while 10-year yields fell from 2.11% to 2.05%.
Investors continue to price in a Federal Reserve cut for this month while the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book said that the US economy had grown at just a “modest” pace as indicated in the last survey. Markets increased their pricing to 33bp of easing at the 31 July meeting vs yesterday's 31bp. Most of the leg work was done in European trade and August gold trading on Comex added $12.10, or 0.9%, to settle at $1,423.30 an ounce, after losing 0.2% lower Tuesday. Trade uncertainty continues to weigh and earnings reports sent mixed signals on the state of the US economy. US housing data also arrived soft for June with housing starts falling 0.9% m/m (mkt: -0.7%, last: -0.4%) and building permits down 6.1% m/m (mkt: +0.1%, last: +0.7%).
Gold levels
Technically, a symmetrical triangle is taking shape, but it is still early days and indicats a break out is in the making. A break of the resistance opens the 1440 objective. On the flip side, below 1420. bears will look for a run below the 1400 psychological level. The 23.6% Fibo of the latest swing lows and highs are located at 1398. Below here, we are looking down the barrel at $1,373/76 zone which meets the 19th June spike correction lows and the 38.2% Fibo of the same swing ranges. On the flipside, 1427, 1439 come in as key targets.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1426.62
|Today Daily Change
|20.44
|Today Daily Change %
|1.45
|Today daily open
|1406.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1405.48
|Daily SMA50
|1345.32
|Daily SMA100
|1319.39
|Daily SMA200
|1290.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1418.3
|Previous Daily Low
|1401.4
|Previous Weekly High
|1427.05
|Previous Weekly Low
|1386.34
|Previous Monthly High
|1438.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|1306.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1407.85
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1411.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1398.95
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1391.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1382.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1415.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1425.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1432.74
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends advance to 1.1230 region
The American currency is under selling pressure in the US session, hurt by disappointing housing data and resurgent demand for safe-havens, as trade jitters weigh on stocks.
GBP/USD seesaws near 1.2430 amid no-deal Brexit worries
Not only the UK Prime Minister’s (PM) race but the British politician’s move to block the no-deal Brexit also entertains GBP/USD traders while the quote seesaws near 1.2430 during early Thursday morning.
USD/JPY tumbles toward 108.00 on lower US yields
The USD/JPY pair dropped below Asian session lows and fell to 108.04. As of writing it was trading at 108.05/10 with the negative tone intact.
Gold consolidates the 1.2% surge from overnight
Gold prices ended sharply higher on in New York while the USD ended lower by 0.2% at 97.209 while the 10-year Treasury note fell which contributed to the gold surge to a 6-year high
Trade war revival hits equities
The more worrying economic environment has been showing up in European numbers for some time, but today it was US railroad CSX that provided the reason for caution.