Gold: All-time high could be reached – iTrustCapital

Tim Shaler, Economist-in-Residence at iTrustCapital, says in an exclusive interview with FXStreet the yellow metal could hit all-time high value.

Key quotes

“The all-time high value of gold in USD terms is $1895 per ounce, reached in 2011.”

“If the US continues to borrow and print new currency for an extended amount of time, whether to get us through this current crisis or the next one, then gold could approach its all-time high value in US dollar terms.”