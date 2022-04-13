- NYSE:GME fell by 1.40% during Tuesday’s trading session.
- GameStop announces its stock split will be in the form of a dividend.
- Despite NFT sales cooling off, more big brands are joining the sector.
NYSE:GME inched lower on Tuesday as the broader markets recoiled after the latest inflation report cancelled out a hot start to the day. Shares of GME fell by 1.40% and closed the trading session at $144.87. Consumer prices for the month of March showed that inflation in the US economy hit its highest levels since 1981. All three markets started the day in the green but closed the session below water. The S&P and NASDAQ fell for the third straight day, while the Dow Jones dropped by 87 basis points during the session.
GameStop’s recent announcement of a stock split has retail traders on Reddit and Twitter abuzz. The popular stock was the leading catalyst in the retail short squeeze that took place in January of 2021. If there is one thing that gets retail traders more excited than a squeeze, it is a stock split. GameStop has stated that the upcoming stock split will be in the form of a dividend and not a traditional share split. On the surface it won’t affect shareholders much, but it will allow short sellers to not have to pay back the dividend. It also likely won’t trigger a squeeze which is something else retail traders were hoping for.
GME stock forecast
GameStop’s upcoming NFT marketplace with Immutable X has been garnering a lot of attention in the crypto industry. But in what has been a bearish market as of late, NFT sales and transactions are slowing down. Still, it hasn't stopped major companies like Sony and the NBA from releasing or announcing new NFT series. The demand for new NFT marketplaces has also been high as of late after the industry’s largest site, OpenSea, was once again hacked.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery to 1.0850 area
EUR/USD has stretched higher toward 1.0850 during the European trading hours. Ahead of the Producer Price Index (PPI) data from the US, the greenback is having a difficult time preserving its strength, allowing the pair to extend its recovery from the multi-week lows set at 1.0811 earlier in the day.
GBP/USD clings to modest gains above 1.3000
GBP/USD has staged a rebound after having dropped to its lowest level since November 2020 below 1.3000. Hot inflation data from the UK and the modest dollar weakness seem to be helping the pair hold its ground ahead of US data.
Gold holds steady around $1,970, just below multi-week high
Gold price is mitigating some of the bullish impulse from Tuesday. The USD remains on firm footing and capped the upside for the metal. Ukraine's geopolitical risk is offering some support to the XAU/USD.
Altcoins have a window to explode as big crypto stabilizes
Bitcoin price shows a consolidation pattern, which indicates that an upswing is on its way. Ethereum and Ripple are both showing optimistic outlooks that indicate gains in the next few days.
DWAC stock spikes on Fox News signing up
DWAC was back in the news on Tuesday as FOX News reportedly officially joined Truth Social. DWAC stock has spiked to $175 before retreating to $40.