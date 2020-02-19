Global yields and money flows into the US dollar in focus

- Coronavirus supporting positive US dollar flows.
- Foreign residents increased their holdings of long-term US securities in December.
- AUD and JPY to continue facing pressures in US dollar strength.
Considering the coronavirus, markets are paying particular attention to global yields. The Aussie trades as a proxy to the theme of the virus and it is interesting to note that the currency continues to strength despite rate cut expectations. Looking to yields overnight, we had the Australian 3-year government bond yields falling from 0.72% to 0.70%, 10-year yields from 1.04% to 1.01%. But the markets are "pricing in just a 5% chance of easing at the next RBA meeting on 3 March, and a terminal rate of 0.46% (RBA cash rate currently at 0.75%)," according to analysts at Westpac.
Analysts at ANZ argued, however, that the market has given up on the RBA cash rate ever returning to what might have been considered ‘normal’:
"This is evident in the small difference between the RBA cash rate and the 10y overnight interest rate swap – a difference we refer to as the ‘policy expectations curve’. A flat policy expectations curve has important implications for the fixed income market. In particular, the absence of a term premium forces investors to search out spreads to generate return. We think this generally supportive backdrop for spreads will remain in place until the policy expectations curve materially steepens."
The analysts argued that potential triggers for such steepening include much higher global interest rates, a much lower AUD or a sizeable fiscal easing. "We don’t see any of these emerging as triggers for a steeper curve anytime soon."
As for US yields, the 2-year treasury yields extended yesterday’s decline, from 1.40% to 1.39% while the 10-year yields slid from 1.55% to 1.54%. This was despite a drop in US stocks owing to the news that Apple warning that disruption in China from the coronavirus will mean revenues falling short of forecasts. The tech giant said production and sales were affected, and that "worldwide iPhone supply would be temporarily constrained".
As the stock market slips away, yields tend to rise, although what we are seeing here is a risk-off theme as investors seek out safe havens in US bonds. If this is to continue, despite the narrowing of the spread between the US, Japan and Australian yields, the US dollar can continue to rise on the 99 handle regardless which should ultimately pressure the yen ad AUD, until, of course, markets begin to facto in Federal Reserve rate cuts. "Markets are pricing a 10% chance of easing at the next Fed decision on 18 March, and a terminal rate of 1.10% (vs Fed’s mid-rate at 1.63% currently, effective FFR at 1.58%)," analysts at Westpac explained.
Foreign residents increased their holdings of long-term US securities in December
Meanwhile, the details of the US Treasury International Capital Report gave a glimpse of the investment activity of foreign investors, a significant buyer base of the US government bond market was released overnight. The sum total in December of all net foreign acquisitions of long-term securities, short-term US securities, and banking flows was a net TIC inflow of $78.2 billion. Of this, net foreign private inflows were $134.2 billion, and net foreign official outflows were $56.0 billion. Foreign residents increased their holdings of long-term US securities in December; net purchases were $60.7 billion. The next release, which will report on data for January 2020, is scheduled for March 16, 2020.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD testing highs around 0.67 as risk recovers
The recovery in AUD/USD gains traction, as the bulls now probe the 0.6700 level amid an in-line with estimates Australian Q4 wage growth data, improvement in the risk tone and a minor pullback in the US dollar across the board.
USD/JPY jumps to fresh five-day highs above 110.00 amid risk-on
USD/JPY extends the bounce and hits a new five-day high above the 110 handle, as the bulls derive support from the uptick in the Asian equities and S&P 500 futures. The further upside, however, remains at the mercy of the China coronavirus updates and USD dynamics.
Global yields and money flows into the US dollar in focus
Considering the coronavirus, markets are paying particular attention to global yields. The Aussie trades as a proxy to the theme of the virus and it is interesting to note that the currency continues to strength despite rate cut expectations.
Gold: Eyes re-test of the 2020 high on pennant breakout
Gold jumped 1.32% on Tuesday, confirming an upside break of the six-week-long narrowing price range or the pennant pattern on the daily chart. The breakout indicates the rally from November lows near $1,445 has resumed.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.