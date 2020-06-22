Gilead Sciences: About to start trials of an inhaled version of Remdesivir

Gilead Sciences CEO in a statement announced on Monday that the company is about to start trials of an inhaled version of its experimental coronavirus treatment drug Remdesivir.

Key takeaways

"Will screen healthy volunteers for phase 1 trials this week and hope to begin studies in patients with COVID-19 in August."

"Now expect to have more than two million Remdesivir treatment courses manufactured by the end of the year and many millions more by 2021."

"Also exploring whether it can improve patient outcomes by combining Remdesivir with other therapies."

Market reaction

The market mood remains upbeat following these remarks and the greenback is struggling to find demand as a safe-haven. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.37% on the day at 97.30.