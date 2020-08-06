Germany’s Spahn: Lockdown could be re-imposed if coronavirus numbers rise

A general lockdown could be imposed again if the coronavirus numbers rise, Germany’s Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday.

His comments come after daily cases in the country rose above 1,000 for the first time since May.

Additional comments

“But does not think have to comprehensively close shops again.”

“May have to re-look at what kind of events/celebrations can take place.”

“Some people are failing to take the pandemic as serious as they should be.”

“Travelers returning to Germany from risk regions will face mandatory coronavirus tests from Saturday.”

Market reaction

EUR/USD is holding midway of its intraday trading range so far, modestly flat around 1.1855. The dollar comeback combined with renewed coronavirus concerns seem to weigh on the major.