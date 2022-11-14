- A breakout of the rising channel has underpinned the Cable bulls.
- Advancing 20-and 50-EMAs add to the upside filters.
- The RSI (14) has shifted into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates more upside ahead.
The GBPUSD pair has witnessed a decline below the critical support of 1.1800 in the Tokyo session. The asset has turned sideways amid the unavailability of any potential trigger. However, the risk profile is continuously solid post the release of the US inflation report.
The US dollar index (DXY) has witnessed intermediate support around 106.30 after a perpendicular decline move. S&P500 futures have sensed pressure after a significant jump on Thursday. While the 10-year US Treasury yields have rebounded to near 3.9%.
On a four-hour scale, the Cable has delivered a breakout of the Rising Channel chart pattern. The upper portion of the chart pattern is placed from October 5 high at 1.1496 while the lower portion is plotted from September 26 low at 1.0339. The asset has surpassed the horizontal resistance placed from September 13 high at 1.1738, which adds to the upside filters.
Advancing 20-and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 1.1658 and 1.1546, indicate more upside ahead.
Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which signals that the bullish momentum is active.
Going forward, a decisive break above Friday’s high at 1.1855 will drive the asset toward the psychological resistance of 1.2000. A break above 1.2000 will unleash cable bulls for more upside towards 1.2144.
Alternatively, a downside move below Friday’s low at 1.1648 will push the asset back into the above-mentioned chart pattern, which will drag it towards Tuesday’s high at 1.1600, followed by October 25 high at 1.1500.
GBPUSD four-hour chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1798
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0047
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.40
|Today daily open
|1.1845
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1441
|Daily SMA50
|1.1337
|Daily SMA100
|1.1661
|Daily SMA200
|1.2266
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1855
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1648
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1855
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1291
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1776
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1727
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.171
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1575
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1503
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1917
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.199
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2124
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD pares recent gains at two-month high near 0.6700, Australia employment data eyed
AUDUSD steps back from a two-month high to 0.6680, snapping a two-day uptrend, as market players seek more clues to extend the previous weekly run-up during Monday’s initial Asian session. The Aussie pair also portrays the cautious mood ahead of the key data/events from Australia and the US amid a light calendar.
EURUSD eases from six-month-old resistance zone surrounding 1.0350
EURUSD consolidates the biggest weekly gains since March 2020 as it prints 0.70% intraday loss, the first in three days, around 1.0330 during Monday’s Asian session. The major currency pair retreats from a six-month-old horizontal resistance area amid the overbought RSI (14) line.
Gold pulls back towards $1,750 ahead of Biden-Xi talks, Fed’s pivot eyed
Gold price (XAUUSD) consolidates the biggest weekly gains since March 2020 around $1,762 during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the bright metal prints mild losses inside a one-week-old bullish chart pattern.
Dogechain releases staking guide, DOGE price struggles to recover
Dogecoin started its recovery, yielding nearly 2% gains for DOGE holders overnight. Dogechain team released a staking guide, sharing in-depth information about the process. Analysts are bearish on Dogecoin and predict further decline.
A weak start for the dollar as we wait for key economic releases and UK budget
As FX trading gets underway in Asia late on Sunday, the dollar has slipped yet again, which is a continuation of the move from last week, when the dollar fell 3.5% on a broad-basis and US stocks surged 6%.