GBP/USD weaker around 1.2100 amid looming Brexit uncertainty

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • Pound sold-off into increased no-deal Brexit risks, US-UK trade woes.
  • Unabated USD demand despite falling Treasury yields weigh on Cable.
  • UK PM Johnson’s meeting with Macron and Merkel eyed.

The GBP/USD pair consolidates the 45-pips sharp drop seen in the European opening trades, as the sellers continue to hold ground near the 1.21 handle amid growing Brexit uncertainty.  

PM Johnson reiterates commitment to deliver Brexit by Oct 31

The pound remains under pressure, as the UK PM Johnson remains firm to deliver a Brexit with or without a deal on or before October, 31st.  Hard Brexit fears continue to mount after the European Union (EU) negotiators ruled out any renegotiation of the withdrawal agreement, including Johnson’s request to remove the Irish backstop.

Meanwhile, Johnson’s hour-long telephonic conversation with the Irish PM Leo Varadkar on Irish border issue also ended in a stalemate. On Monday, the Labour Party leader Corbyn said that they will do everything necessary to stop a disastrous no-deal Brexit, adding, "we will include the option to remain in the EU in any future EU referendum they hold." 

The UK political scenario is getting uglier by each day and so does the outlook for the Sterling, despite the GBP bulls having enjoyed a temporary relief last week on upbeat UK inflation, wages and retail sales numbers.

Meanwhile, on the USD-side of the equation, the greenback remains supported near three-week tops vs. its main competitors on easing Fed rate cut expectations while lingering US-China trade fears continue to feed into the safe-haven US dollar.

In the session ahead, the pair will remain at the mercy of the USD dynamics, in absence of relevant fundamental drivers, while trade and Brexit-related development will play a key role ahead of PM Johnson’s meetings with the French President Macron and German Chancellor Merkel scheduled later this week.

GBP/USD Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2098
Today Daily Change -0.0038
Today Daily Change % -0.31
Today daily open 1.2127
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2188
Daily SMA50 1.243
Daily SMA100 1.2665
Daily SMA200 1.2794
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2173
Previous Daily Low 1.2105
Previous Weekly High 1.2176
Previous Weekly Low 1.2015
Previous Monthly High 1.2706
Previous Monthly Low 1.2119
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2131
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2147
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2097
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2067
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2029
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2165
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2203
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2233

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggles below 1.1100 amid stimulus concerns

EUR/USD struggles below 1.1100 amid stimulus concerns

EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.1100 as investors fear that Germany's potential stimulus package will be insufficient. Tension is mounting toward Powell's critical speech on Friday.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles with 1.2100 amid growing Brexit uncertainty

GBP/USD struggles with 1.2100 amid growing Brexit uncertainty

GBP/USD is trading close to 1.2100, down. UK PM Johnson's request to abandon the Irish backstop in the Brexit accord was rebuffed by the EU ahead of top-level meetings.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY retraces from 3-day top as risk-on takes a breather

USD/JPY retraces from 3-day top as risk-on takes a breather

The Asian traders look for further details to extend the USD/JPY pair’s previous run-up as a pullback emerges on the chart around 106.60 heading into Tuesday’s European session.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Bearish outside bar reversal favors drop to $1,480

Gold: Bearish outside bar reversal favors drop to $1,480

Gold closed well below $1,504 on Monday, validating the bearish outside bar candlestick pattern created on Friday. A bearish outside bar candle occurs when the price action for a specific day falls outside the high and low of the preceding day.

Gold News

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Planning the next bullish move after consolidating gains

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Planning the next bullish move after consolidating gains

Trading cryptos is not a one-way street – meteoric unstoppable gains belong to the past. Nevertheless, the bullish sentiment seems to prevail. Digital coins advanced on Monday and are consolidating on Tuesday. 

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  