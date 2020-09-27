GBP/USD: Virus woes probe bulls targeting 1.2800

- GBP/USD jumps 20+ pips at the week’s start amid hope of a Brexit deal.
- Calls of negative rates, virus woes recently play their roles.
- Risk news remains the key driver amid a lack of major data/events.
GBP/USD slips off intraday low of 1.2770 to 1.2765 amid the early Monday morning in Asia. The Cable surged from 1.2746 to 1.2768 at the week’s start as traders believed Brexit deal is still possible, based on the weekend headlines. However, fears that the coronavirus (COVID-19) is heading towards the national lockdown recalled the bears off-late.
A total social lockdown in Northern Britain…
The Times came out with the news suggesting that the UK government is up for an emergency ban on socializing. The news pulled GBP/USD back from the intraday high to 1.2755. However, renewed concerns about the Brexit keep the bulls hopeful.
Ahead of the ninth round of departure talks this Tuesday, the Confederation of British Industries (CBI) head, Carolyn Fairbairn, said during the weekend that a trade deal "can and must be made." On the other hand, the Irish leader, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, was pessimistic about the chances of a trade deal between the UK and the EU, per inews.
It should also be noted that the BOE member Silvana Tenreyro hinted favor for the negative rates during the latest appearances in Telegraph, reported by Reuters, as she said, “evidence on negative rates is encouraging.”
Read: A mix of weekend headlines for GBP traders
Looking forward, a lack of major data/events can keep traders worried but bulls are likely to have a bumpy road amid mixed cues.
Technical analysis
While September 11 low near 1.2765 offers immediate resistance, a daily close beyond June month’s high around 1.2815 becomes necessary for the buyers’ return. Meanwhile, a downside break of 1.2675 may take rest near July 10 tops surrounding 1.2670 ahead of targeting the July month low near 1.2480.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2763
|Today Daily Change
|16 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13%
|Today daily open
|1.2747
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2989
|Daily SMA50
|1.3018
|Daily SMA100
|1.2733
|Daily SMA200
|1.2721
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2806
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2688
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2967
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2676
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3396
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2982
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2733
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.276
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2688
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2629
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.257
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2806
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2865
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2924
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates biggest weekly losses in six months above 0.7000
AUD/USD keeps late-Friday pullback from 10-week low despite struggling around 0.7030. Market sentiment stays sluggish amid mixed clues, coronavirus woes keeps the US dollar strong. A light calendar keeps risk catalysts on the driver’s seat.
GBP/USD: Virus woes probe bulls targeting 1.2800
GBP/USD jumps 20+ pips at the week’s start amid hope of a Brexit deal. Calls of negative rates, virus woes recently play their roles. Risk news remains the key driver amid a lack of major data/events.
Gold: Melts into next week with lower levels in sight
The precious metals complex has been hampered by the persistent greenback strength. Since the price broke the triangle pattern on the chart the price hasn't looked back even once. There was a small glimmer of hope when the price ...
Macro as september winds down
The dollar began September extending its losses, but reversed higher and is winding down the month at its best levels against the euro and sterling in a couple of months. The CAD and AUD have approached last month's lows.
WTI moves back to flat and once again trades above $40 per barrel
It has been a mixed Friday for WTI as the price is moving sideways heading into the weekend. All of the excitement was last week when the OPEC+ JMMC decided to keep output levels at their current rate until December.