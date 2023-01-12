- US Dollar tumbles after CPI data, trims losses after Wall Street opening bell.
- Inflation confirms slowdown in the US, Fed’s Harker expects 25 bps hikes now.
- GBP/USD reveres sharply, drops below 1.2100.
In a volatile session for FX, the US Dollar has reversed sharply during the last hour and turned positive across the board. The GBP/USD peaked after the release of US inflation data at 1.2244, the highest level in four weeks, and as of writing, it is trading below 1.2100, at the lowest since Monday.
Dollar tumbles then soars
Inflation data triggered a decline of the US Dollar that then recovered as equity prices in Wall Street dropped following the opening bell. The US Consumer Price Index fell in December 0.1% and the annual rate slowed to 6.5% from 7.1%, reaching the lowest level since October 2021.
Following the inflation numbers, Patrick Harker, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, said it was time for future Fed rate hikes to shift to 25 basis points increments. His comments added fuel to the Greenback's decline as US yields sank.
Equity prices in Wall Street turned negative after the opening. The deterioration in market sentiment was accompanied by a rebound in US yields. The US Dollar reversed its course and rose sharply, erasing all US CPI-losses.
The GBP/USD is struggling to hold above 1.2100 as markets continue to digest CPI numbers and the Dollar keeps looking for a direction. The Pound also weakened during the last hour versus the Euro, with EUR/GBP surging to 0.8890, the highest level since late September.
Technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2139
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.2146
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2082
|Daily SMA50
|1.1999
|Daily SMA100
|1.168
|Daily SMA200
|1.2005
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2179
|Previous Daily Low
|1.21
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2102
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1841
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2447
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.213
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2149
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2105
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2064
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2027
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2183
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.222
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2261
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
