GBP/USD tumbles to 1.3100 post-BoE

GBP/USD tumbles to 1.3100 post-BoEBy Pablo Piovano
- BoE hiked rates by 25 bp to 0.50% for the first time since 2007.
- MPC voted 7-2 favouring higher rates.
- Cable plummets to fresh lows near 1.3100.
The Sterling is accelerating the daily downside today, forcing GBP/USD to drop to the area of weekly lows in the 1.3100 neighbourhood.
GBP/USD weaker post-BoE
Cable quickly lost momentum after the Bank of England raised its key rate by 25 bp to 0.50% for the first time in a decade, matching the broad consensus.
In addition, the central bank left the asset purchase facility unchanged at £435 billion and the purchases of corporate bonds at £10 billion.
The MPC voted 7-2 (Cunliffe and Ramsen being the dissenters) favouring higher rates and 9-0 in favour of keeping the bond-buying programme intact.
GBP/USD levels to consider
As of writing the pair is losing 0.83% at 1.3136 facing the next support at 1.3100 (low Nov.2) seconded by 1.3081 (100-day sma) and finally 1.3070 (low Oct.27). On the flip side, a breakout of 1.3299 (high Nov.2) would aim for 1.3338 (high Oct.13) and then 1.3499 (2014-2017 resistance line).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.