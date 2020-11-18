With the US elections in the rear-view mirror and looking toward year-end, GBP/USD has room to rally. The mix of an end to the Brexit saga, the UK's vaccine preparedness and its generous central bank all set up the pound for upside success, FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam reports.
Key quotes
“There are reasons to believe that London and Brussels will eventually strike a deal. First, negotiators have made substantial progress on most topics, leaving only two main issues on the agenda – fisheries and state aid. Second, the incoming Joe Biden administration in America has warned Britain that any risk to the peace agreement in Ireland would deny the UK a trade deal with the US. Third, circling back to New Year's Eve – there is nothing like a deadline to sharpen minds. Both sides would prefer smooth trade in the post-Brexit world and may save the most painful compromises to the last minute.”
“There is at least one thing the UK got right – its vaccine strategy. Officials set up a task force handling immunization and this group successfully secured deals worth 355 million vaccine doses from seven companies that are at different stages of trials. The total of 355 million doses, including 200 million doses within Phase 3 trials, puts the UK on a sound footing to exit the crisis faster than its peers.”
“Each time the Bank of England announced it would buy more bonds – in March, June, and November – sterling jumped. Why? These moves by the BoE were quickly followed by announcements of additional fiscal stimulus by the government. In turn, that means a stronger economy – and a more robust currency. The US is hesitating about additional fiscal stimulus and central bank orthodoxy in Europe is still limiting such bold moves. That leaves room for sterling to shine.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
