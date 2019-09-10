GBP/USD technical analysis: Failure to cross 1.2380/85, highlights 23.6% Fibo, 21-day EMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD pulls back after failing to clear eight-week-old horizontal resistance.
  • 100-day EMA will reward the breakout, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement and 21-day EMA seem nearby supports.

Having taken U-turn from a multi-week-old horizontal-area including July month extremes, GBP/USD trades near 1.2345 while heading into the UK open on Tuesday.

With this, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of May-September declines, at 1.2250 and 21-day exponential moving average (EMA) near 1.2235, could grab sellers’ attention.

If bears dominate below 1.2235, early-August high near 1.2210 and 1.2100 could offer intermediate halts to the downward trajectory targeting 1.2000 round-figure.

Alternatively, an upside clearance of 1.2385 opens the door for a further rise to 100-day EMA level of 1.2478 and then to 50% Fibonacci retracement level around 1.2570.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.234
Today Daily Change -6 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.05%
Today daily open 1.2346
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2187
Daily SMA50 1.2295
Daily SMA100 1.2539
Daily SMA200 1.2749
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2385
Previous Daily Low 1.2234
Previous Weekly High 1.2354
Previous Weekly Low 1.1958
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2327
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2292
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2258
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.217
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2106
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.241
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2473
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2562

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

