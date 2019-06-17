GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable under heavy bearish pressure hits levels not seen since January

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is trying to fall below the low established in May at 1.2560. 
  • A daily close below 1.2560 (May low) would open the doors to 1.2500 handle.
  • GBP/USD hit a low of 1.1253 which was not seen since January 2019.

GBP/USD daily chart

GBP/USD in a bear trend below its main simple moving averages. The market is attempting to break below the lowest point in May at 1.2560. Investors will be on the lookout to see if the market can close Monday below this level.


GBP/USD 4-hour chart


The market remains under bearish pressure near 1.260 and the main simple moving averages (SMAs). Bullish activity has been pretty scarce as bears are bears are in control. 

gbpusd 4 hour
GBP/USD 30-minute chart


Starling tested the 1.2600 handle and 50 SMA and the bears stepped in. A daily close below 1.2560 would be seen as very bearish with a potential continuation towards 1.2500. Resistance is at 1.2600 and 1.2650 level.

gbpusd 30-minute
Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2562
Today Daily Change -0.0032
Today Daily Change % -0.25
Today daily open 1.2594
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2676
Daily SMA50 1.2865
Daily SMA100 1.2981
Daily SMA200 1.294
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.269
Previous Daily Low 1.2579
Previous Weekly High 1.2759
Previous Weekly Low 1.2579
Previous Monthly High 1.3178
Previous Monthly Low 1.2559
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2621
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2647
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2552
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.251
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2441
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2662
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2731
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2773

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

