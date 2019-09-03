GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable enters the New York session below the 1.2038 level as Brexit weighs on the Sterling

  • The Cable hits fresh multi-year lows this Tuesday. 
  • The levels to beat for sellers are seen at 1.2016, followed by 1.1957 support levels.
  • Buyers would need to have a daily close above 1.2132 to have a credible recovery.
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
The Sterling is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs) as it hit fresh multi-year lows. Brexit chaos is weighing heavily on the Pound.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

 
The Cable is under bearish pressure below 1.2038 resistance and its main SMAs on the 4-hour chart. The level to beat for sellers is 1.2016, followed by 1.1957, 1.1932 and 1.1880 level on the way down, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
GBP/USD is trading below the main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. The market had a spike up above 1.2080 but the move up is fading. Immediate resistances are seen at the 1.2038, 1.2070 and 1.2095, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Bulls would need to have a daily close above 1.2132 to have a credible recovery.
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.202
Today Daily Change -0.0046
Today Daily Change % -0.38
Today daily open 1.2066
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2149
Daily SMA50 1.2337
Daily SMA100 1.2576
Daily SMA200 1.2761
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2176
Previous Daily Low 1.2036
Previous Weekly High 1.231
Previous Weekly Low 1.2139
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2089
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2122
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.201
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1953
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.187
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2149
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2232
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2288

 

 

EUR/USD bounces off lows as ISM Manufacturing PMI plunges

EUR/USD is trading above 1.0950, off the lows. The US dollar is falling after US ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped to 49.1, indicating a contraction in the sector. Trade is also eyed.

GBP/USD recaptures 1.2000 on hopes to block a hard Brexit

GBP/USD has jumped above 1.20, up from the lowest since 2016 as the opposition tabled a motion to block a hard Brexit and the Speaker positively considers it with precedence over government business.

USD/JPY refreshes session lows and rebounds, back above 106.00 handle

Increasing demand for safe-haven assets amid turmoil in Europe, no progress in US-China trade talks. US ISM Manufacturing PMI foreseen in August at 51.0 from a previous 51.2. USD/JPY pair holding above 105.90, the weekly low and the immediate support.

Gold clings to small daily gains above $1,530 ahead of US data

Despite the broad-based USD strength, the XAU/USD pair is posting modest daily gains on Tuesday as the risk-averse atmosphere helps the precious metal find demand. As of writing, the pair was up $2 on the day at $1,532.

How to Make Sense of Trump & Powell [Video]

Joseph Trevisani, senior analyst at FXStreet, breaks down President Trump’s response to Jay Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole. In this interview with Jake Merl, Trevisani highlights the current dynamic between the trade war and interest rates.

