GBP/USD struggles near multi-month lows, around 1.2400 mark post-UK CPI

- The latest UK consumer inflation figures match consensus estimates.
- Brexit uncertainty remained a key overhang and seemed to cap gains.
- Sliding US bond yields weigh on the USD and might help limit losses.
The GBP/USD pair quickly reversed an early European session dip to fresh 27-month lows, albeit struggled to extend the recovery post-UK CPI.
Data released this Wednesday showed that the UK headline CPI remained flat in June, with the yearly rate holding steady at 2.0% and the core reading edging up to 1.8% as compared to 1.7% previous.
In absence of any big divergence from consensus estimates, the data failed to provide any meaningful impetus and investors still seemed reluctant to buy the British Pound amid persistent Brexit uncertainty.
It is worth recalling that the UK PM candidates - Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, both declaring the Irish backstop to be “dead” and adding that they will take it away from any future negotiation with the EU.
On the other hand, a subdued US Dollar demand, capped by a fresh leg of a downfall in the US Treasury bond yields, extended some support and might turn out to be the only factor helping limit deeper losses.
With Wednesday's key UK macro data out of the way, traders now look forward to the US housing market data - building permits and housing starts, for some impetus later during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2409
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2407
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2599
|Daily SMA50
|1.2677
|Daily SMA100
|1.2891
|Daily SMA200
|1.2885
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2522
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2396
|Previous Weekly High
|1.258
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.244
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2784
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2506
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2444
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2474
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2361
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2316
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2235
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2487
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2568
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2613
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Better bid above 1.1200 on upbeat Eurozone CPI
EUR/USD keeps the recovery attempt intact above the 1.12 handle following the release of upbeat Eurozone final CPI data while the US dollar extends its upside consolidation ahead of the US data.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2400 post-UK CPI
The latest recovery in the GBP/USD pair seems to lack follow-through, as the price struggles around the 1.24 handle amid in-line with estimates UK CPI figures and looming Hard Brexit concerns.
USD/JPY consolidates in a range, comfortably above 108.00 handle
Reviving safe-haven demand underpins JPY and exerts some pressure. Renewed weakness in the US bond yields further weighed on the USD. The downside remains limited amid tempered Fed rate cut expectations.
Gold clings to 21-DMA amid less active markets
Gold carries the 3-week old lower high formation forward as it clings to 21-day moving average (DMA) during Wednesday’s less active market hours ahead of the European session. Lack of major data/news during the Asian session limits market moves.
Forex Today: US dollar corrects, US-Japan eye a trade deal, and Bitcoin bounces
US dollar reverses a part of Tuesday’s US retail sales data-led rally. US-Japan are working towards a trade deal by September. Bitcoin recovers, but remains below the 10k mark.