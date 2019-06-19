GBP/USD sticks to modest gains above mid-1.2500s, moves little post-UK CPI

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • UK inflation figures match consensus estimates and do little to provide any impetus.
  • No-deal Brexit fears might hold investors from placing bullish bets and cap gains.
  • Wednesday’s key focus will remain on the latest FOMC monetary policy update.

The GBP/USD pair held on to its mildly positive tone through the early European session on Wednesday and had a rather muted reaction to the latest UK macro data.

The pair built on the previous session's late rebound from the key 1.2500 psychological mark, or fresh multi-month lows, and gained some follow-through traction on Wednesday. The pair held steady around the 1.2570-80 region and moved little following the release of UK consumer inflation figures.

Data released this Wednesday showed that the headline UK CPI rose 0.3% in May as against 0.6% recorded in the previous month and the yearly rate eased to 2.0% from 2.1% previous. The readings were mostly in line with consensus estimates and hence, did little to provide any meaningful impetus.

The fact that Boris Johnson remains a leading candidate to be Britain's next Prime Minister and received 126 votes in the second round of Tory leadership contest on Tuesday, persistent fears of a no-deal Brexit held investors from placing any aggressive bets and might continue to keep a lid on any strong gains.

Investors also seemed reluctant ahead of Wednesday's key event risk - the highly anticipated FOMC monetary policy update, which might provide fresh clues over the central bank's near-term policy outlook and eventually drive the near-term sentiment surrounding the US Dollar.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2568
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 1.2558
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2659
Daily SMA50 1.2845
Daily SMA100 1.297
Daily SMA200 1.2935
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2566
Previous Daily Low 1.2506
Previous Weekly High 1.2759
Previous Weekly Low 1.2579
Previous Monthly High 1.3178
Previous Monthly Low 1.2559
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2543
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2529
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2521
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2484
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2461
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.258
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2603
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.264

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD clings to 1.1200 as markets price an ECB cut, ahead of the Fed

EUR/USD clings to 1.1200 as markets price an ECB cut, ahead of the Fed

EUR/USD is consolidating its losses after ECB's Draghi said that more stimulus may be needed soon. He speaks again today but the focus shifts to the Fed decision which is also expected to hint about an upcoming cut.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds onto gains after inflation meets expectations

GBP/USD holds onto gains after inflation meets expectations

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2600 after UK inflation has met expectations. Opposition leader Corbyn will reportedly support a second referendum today. Boris Johnson increased his lead in the race to become PM. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY slides back closer to 108.00 mark, focus remains on FOMC

USD/JPY slides back closer to 108.00 mark, focus remains on FOMC

Bulls failed to capitalize on the overnight rebound led by renewed trade optimism. Fed rate cut hopes seemed to cap gains despite positive US bond yields/risk-on mood. The focus remains on the latest FOMC monetary policy update.

USD/JPY News

Gold flirting with session lows, just above $1340 level

Gold flirting with session lows, just above $1340 level

Gold prices edged lower through the early European session on Wednesday and extended the previous session's intraday pullback from levels beyond the $1350 region.

Gold News

FOMC Preview: to be or not to be 'patient'

FOMC Preview: to be or not to be 'patient'

That concerns about a global economic slowdown had made policymakers worldwide take a dovish shift is no news. Neither is that the financial market has already priced in at least one rate cut in the US for this year.

FED news

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location