GBP/USD sticks to modest gains above mid-1.2500s, moves little post-UK CPI

UK inflation figures match consensus estimates and do little to provide any impetus.

No-deal Brexit fears might hold investors from placing bullish bets and cap gains.

Wednesday’s key focus will remain on the latest FOMC monetary policy update.

The GBP/USD pair held on to its mildly positive tone through the early European session on Wednesday and had a rather muted reaction to the latest UK macro data.

The pair built on the previous session's late rebound from the key 1.2500 psychological mark, or fresh multi-month lows, and gained some follow-through traction on Wednesday. The pair held steady around the 1.2570-80 region and moved little following the release of UK consumer inflation figures.

Data released this Wednesday showed that the headline UK CPI rose 0.3% in May as against 0.6% recorded in the previous month and the yearly rate eased to 2.0% from 2.1% previous. The readings were mostly in line with consensus estimates and hence, did little to provide any meaningful impetus.

The fact that Boris Johnson remains a leading candidate to be Britain's next Prime Minister and received 126 votes in the second round of Tory leadership contest on Tuesday, persistent fears of a no-deal Brexit held investors from placing any aggressive bets and might continue to keep a lid on any strong gains.

Investors also seemed reluctant ahead of Wednesday's key event risk - the highly anticipated FOMC monetary policy update, which might provide fresh clues over the central bank's near-term policy outlook and eventually drive the near-term sentiment surrounding the US Dollar.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.2568 Today Daily Change 0.0010 Today Daily Change % 0.08 Today daily open 1.2558 Trends Daily SMA20 1.2659 Daily SMA50 1.2845 Daily SMA100 1.297 Daily SMA200 1.2935 Levels Previous Daily High 1.2566 Previous Daily Low 1.2506 Previous Weekly High 1.2759 Previous Weekly Low 1.2579 Previous Monthly High 1.3178 Previous Monthly Low 1.2559 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2543 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2529 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2521 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2484 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2461 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.258 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2603 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.264



