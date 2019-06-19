GBP/USD sticks to modest gains above mid-1.2500s, moves little post-UK CPI

- UK inflation figures match consensus estimates and do little to provide any impetus.
- No-deal Brexit fears might hold investors from placing bullish bets and cap gains.
- Wednesday’s key focus will remain on the latest FOMC monetary policy update.
The GBP/USD pair held on to its mildly positive tone through the early European session on Wednesday and had a rather muted reaction to the latest UK macro data.
The pair built on the previous session's late rebound from the key 1.2500 psychological mark, or fresh multi-month lows, and gained some follow-through traction on Wednesday. The pair held steady around the 1.2570-80 region and moved little following the release of UK consumer inflation figures.
Data released this Wednesday showed that the headline UK CPI rose 0.3% in May as against 0.6% recorded in the previous month and the yearly rate eased to 2.0% from 2.1% previous. The readings were mostly in line with consensus estimates and hence, did little to provide any meaningful impetus.
The fact that Boris Johnson remains a leading candidate to be Britain's next Prime Minister and received 126 votes in the second round of Tory leadership contest on Tuesday, persistent fears of a no-deal Brexit held investors from placing any aggressive bets and might continue to keep a lid on any strong gains.
Investors also seemed reluctant ahead of Wednesday's key event risk - the highly anticipated FOMC monetary policy update, which might provide fresh clues over the central bank's near-term policy outlook and eventually drive the near-term sentiment surrounding the US Dollar.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2568
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.2558
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2659
|Daily SMA50
|1.2845
|Daily SMA100
|1.297
|Daily SMA200
|1.2935
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2566
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2506
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2759
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2579
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3178
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2559
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2543
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2529
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2521
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2484
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2461
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.258
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2603
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.264
