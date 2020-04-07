GBP/USD steady holds on to gains around 1.2340

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Pound rebounds from one-week lows versus US dollar. 
  • UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in intensive care.

The GBP/USD pair rebounded on Tuesday after falling to 1.2163 during the Asian session. It moved most of the day with a bullish bias and climbed toward 1.2400. It peaked at 1.2382 and then it stabilized around 1.2340. Cable was rejected from under 1.2200 and rose back to the recent familiar range. 

The pound fell after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care late on Monday. The pair then rebounded and it accelerated to the upside boosted by a decline of the greenback across the board. UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday, PM Johnson remains in intensive care, “receiving standard oxygen treatment and breathing without any assistance."

It was all about USD 

The US dollar was the worst performer on Tuesday amid an improvement in market sentiment. The DXY lost 0.85% and dropped below 100.00. Not even higher US yield helped the dollar. 

The GBP/USD remained steady, consolidating around 1.2340 near the end of the American session, in positive territory for the day and back inside the recent range. It held around the mentioned level even as equity prices in Wall Street moved off highs. The Dow Jones was gaining just 0.60% after been up more than 3.50%. 

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2338
Today Daily Change 0.0106
Today Daily Change % 0.87
Today daily open 1.2232
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2179
Daily SMA50 1.2651
Daily SMA100 1.2855
Daily SMA200 1.2659
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2327
Previous Daily Low 1.221
Previous Weekly High 1.2476
Previous Weekly Low 1.2205
Previous Monthly High 1.3201
Previous Monthly Low 1.1412
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2255
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2282
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2186
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.214
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2069
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2302
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2373
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2419

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

