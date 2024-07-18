Cable has slipped back under 1.30 and has lost some ground versus the Euro (EUR) after the cross snapped higher from yesterday’s two-year low below 0.84, Scotiabank’s chief FX strategist Shaun Osborne notes.
GBP to continue up to 1.3045/50 resistance zone
“UK average weekly earnings data rose 5.7% (ex-bonus pay also rose 5.7%) in the MarchMay periods, unchanged from the previous reading. Unemployment was steady at 4.4%, as expected. The data were in line with expectations but hardly bolster the case for an August rate cut from the BoE (11-12bps priced in).”
“Cable weakness back under 1.30 represent a minor setback for the Pound Sterling (GBP). The underlying trend remains favourable and losses should remain limited amid bullishly aligned trend strength oscillators across a range of time frames. Intraday support sits at 1.2940/50. Minor resistance is 1.3045/50.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
ECB Lagarde says inflation is expected to hit the target in H2 2025 – LIVE
As the press conference is under way, President C. Lagarde reiterated that inflation in the bloc is still elevated, although it is forecast to head towards the bank’s goal in the latter part of 2025.
GBP/USD remains on the defensive in the sub-1.3000 region
The Dollar’s small rebound prompts some retracement in the broad risk complex and motivates GBP/USD to shed some ground after the ECB matched estimates and left its interest rates at 3.75% on Thursday.
Gold looks bid near $2,470 on steady ECB
The precious metal maintains its bullish bias near the $2,470 region in the wake of the ECB’s decision to keep its policy rates intact at its gathering on Thursday.
Billionaire Mark Cuban highlights Silicon Valley's increasing support for former President Trump as a “Bitcoin Play”
Bitcoin (BTC) faces resistance and stalls at around the $65,000 mark on Thursday, while on-chain data indicate a rise in holdings among short-term investors, coupled with a slight increase in inflows at US spot Bitcoin ETFs.
What the US election could mean for deficits, debt and the yield curve
Government borrowing and the national debt are barely getting a mention in the US election campaign, yet a failure to change trajectory risks further debt downgrades, more market volatility and higher borrowing costs.