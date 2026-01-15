GBP/JPY recovers early losses as UK GDP returns to growth
The GBP/JPY pair claws back its early losses and turns slightly positive to near 213.20 during the European trading session on Thursday. The pair attracts bids as the Pound Sterling (GBP) gains, following the release of the United Kingdom (UK) monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for November.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that the economy returned to growth after contracting 0.1% in both September and October. The UK GDP growth came in at 0.3%, faster than estimates of 0.1%.
Meanwhile, factory data for November has also come in stronger than expected. Month-on-month (MoM) Manufacturing Production rose at a robust pace of 2.1% against estimates of 0.5% and the October reading of 0.4%. In the same period, Industrial Production rose 1.1%, strongly than expectations of 0.1%, but slower than the prior reading of 1.3%.
Going forward, the major trigger for the Pound Sterling will be the UK employment and Consumer Price Index (CPI) data scheduled for next week. Investors will pay close attention to the data to get fresh cues on the Bank of England’s (BoE) monetary policy outlook.
During the European trading session, the Japanese Yen (JPY) struggles to hold ground regained earlier in the day. The Japanese currency attracted bids amid fears of intervention by Tokyo counter one-way excessive moves. However, the broader outlook of the JPY remains uncertain on expectations of a looser fiscal and monetary policy this year.
Additionally, hopes of the announcement of a snap election by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi next week are also keeping Yen’s recovery capped. Market experts believe Japan’s budget to unveil big spending plans to boost economic growth.
Economic Indicator
Gross Domestic Product (MoM)
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP), released by the Office for National Statistics on a monthly and quarterly basis, is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced in the UK during a given period. The GDP is considered as the main measure of UK economic activity. The MoM reading compares economic activity in the reference month to the previous month. Generally, a rise in this indicator is bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Last release: Thu Jan 15, 2026 07:00
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 0.3%
Consensus: 0.1%
Previous: -0.1%
Source: Office for National Statistics
Author
Sagar Dua
FXStreet
Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.