TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

GBP/JPY recovers early losses as UK GDP returns to growth

  • GBP/USD recovers its early losses and turns slightly positive to near 213.20.
  • The UK economic growth turns positive after declining in the last two months.
  • Japan's PM Takaichi is expected to announce a snap election next week.
GBP/JPY recovers early losses as UK GDP returns to growth
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The GBP/JPY pair claws back its early losses and turns slightly positive to near 213.20 during the European trading session on Thursday. The pair attracts bids as the Pound Sterling (GBP) gains, following the release of the United Kingdom (UK) monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for November.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that the economy returned to growth after contracting 0.1% in both September and October. The UK GDP growth came in at 0.3%, faster than estimates of 0.1%.

Meanwhile, factory data for November has also come in stronger than expected. Month-on-month (MoM) Manufacturing Production rose at a robust pace of 2.1% against estimates of 0.5% and the October reading of 0.4%. In the same period, Industrial Production rose 1.1%, strongly than expectations of 0.1%, but slower than the prior reading of 1.3%.

Going forward, the major trigger for the Pound Sterling will be the UK employment and Consumer Price Index (CPI) data scheduled for next week. Investors will pay close attention to the data to get fresh cues on the Bank of England’s (BoE) monetary policy outlook.

During the European trading session, the Japanese Yen (JPY) struggles to hold ground regained earlier in the day. The Japanese currency attracted bids amid fears of intervention by Tokyo counter one-way excessive moves. However, the broader outlook of the JPY remains uncertain on expectations of a looser fiscal and monetary policy this year.

Additionally, hopes of the announcement of a snap election by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi next week are also keeping Yen’s recovery capped. Market experts believe Japan’s budget to unveil big spending plans to boost economic growth.

Economic Indicator

Gross Domestic Product (MoM)

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP), released by the Office for National Statistics on a monthly and quarterly basis, is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced in the UK during a given period. The GDP is considered as the main measure of UK economic activity. The MoM reading compares economic activity in the reference month to the previous month. Generally, a rise in this indicator is bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

Read more.

Last release: Thu Jan 15, 2026 07:00

Frequency: Monthly

Actual: 0.3%

Consensus: 0.1%

Previous: -0.1%

Source: Office for National Statistics

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains offered, challenges the 200-day SMA

EUR/USD remains offered, challenges the 200-day SMA

EUR/USD adds to the current leg lower and comes just pips away from its significant 200-day SMA around 1.1580 as the NA session draws to a close on Thursday. The deeper drop comes in response to the intense advance in the Greenback, this time propped up by firm US data and higher US Treasury yields.

GBP/USD drops to four-week lows near 1.3360

GBP/USD drops to four-week lows near 1.3360

Moving in step with other risk-sensitive peers, GBP/USD is attracting heavier selling and has slipped below the key 1.3400 support on Thursday to hit fresh four-week troughs. Cable’s decline reflects a firmer US Dollar as investors keep evaluating the latest batch of US data.

Gold remains offered just above $4,600

Gold remains offered just above $4,600

Gold is giving back part of its recent strong run, managing to bounce off earlier lows and reclaim the area beyond the $4,600 mark per troy ounce on Thursday. The pullback comes as the Greenback regains traction, Treasury yields move higher, and some profit-taking kicks in.

Bitmine to invest $200 million in Beast Industries as investors await shareholders' vote result

Bitmine to invest $200 million in Beast Industries as investors await shareholders' vote result

Ethereum (ETH) treasury firm Bitmine Immersion (BMNR) said it will invest $200 million in Beast Industries, the company founded by YouTube creator Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, according to a statement on Thursday.

Why investors are rotating into Asia

Why investors are rotating into Asia

This isn’t “Sell America” — it’s “Buy breadth.” Investors are diversifying away from narrow US leadership and looking for returns that aren’t concentrated in a handful of mega-caps.

Ripple remains under pressure as licensing operations expand across Europe

Ripple remains under pressure as licensing operations expand across Europe

XRP lags behind other crypto majors, declining for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Ripple secures preliminary approval for an Electronic Money Institution license from the CSSF, Luxembourg's financial regulator.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers