 USD/JPY extends losses nearing 158.00 amid intervention warnings

The Japanese Yen drops 0.3% on Friday’s European session, trading right above 158.10 at the time of writing. The pair has pulled back from the 159.45 highs seen earlier this week as Japanese authorities escalated their intervention warnings.

Japan’s Finance Minister, Satsuki Katayama, has flagged the option of a joint intervention with the United States to stem the recent Yen weakness in her boldest threat so far.



Katayama affirmed that she does not “rule out any options” to defend the Japanese currency, at a press conference on Friday, and recalled that the joint statement signed with the US in September was “extremely significant and included language on intervention”.

The Yen plunged to 18-month lows on Tuesday, following a local newspaper report suggesting that Prime Minister Takaichi was considering calling a snap election in February. Investors sold the Yen across the board on concerns that she would gain stronger parliamentary support to carry on her big-spending agenda, increasing pressure on an already strained fiscal deficit.

The US Dollar, on the other hand, has been supported by recent US economic figures. Jobless claims fell to their lowest levels since november and manufacturing figures beat expectations, endorsing the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) hawkish party. A January rate cut is practically discarded, and chances of any monetary easing in March have dropped to 20% from nearly 40% ione week ago, according to the CME’s Fedwatch Tool.