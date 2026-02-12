USD/CAD Price Forecast: Tests 1.3600 barrier near nine-day EMA

USD/CAD remains in the positive territory after registering modest gains in the previous session, trading around 1.3580 during the European hours on Thursday. The technical analysis of the daily chart shows the pair remains within the descending channel pattern, suggesting a persistent bearish bias.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 39 (neutral-bearish) highlights weak upside momentum after a modest rebound. The USD/CAD pair holds beneath the declining nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and 50-day EMA, keeping a bearish bias. The short-term average sits below the medium-term gauge, and both slope lower, reinforcing downside pressure.

On the downside, the initial support lies at the “Support Bounce” level around the psychological level of 1.3500. A break below this level could extend the broader decline toward the lower boundary of the descending channel around 1.3220.

Momentum remains fragile with RSI still below the 50 midline, so rebounds would need validation from a close back above the nine-day EMA at 1.3607 to ease selling pressure. A sustained push through the upper descending channel boundary around 1.3690, followed by the 50-day EMA at 1.3743, would signal a stronger recovery and target the two-month high of 1.3928, recorded on January 16.

USD/CAD: Daily Chart

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)