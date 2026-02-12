USD/JPY: Supportive flows but upside capped – OCBC

OCBC’s FX strategists Sim Moh Siong and Christopher Wong note that the Japanese Yen has strengthened alongside post-election rallies in Japan’s bond and equity markets, helped by easing fiscal concerns. With USD/JPY pulling back, he argues intervention urgency has faded and maintains an end-2026 USD/JPY forecast of 149, noting the Yen is unlikely to shift from funding to investment currency without a more hawkish Bank of Japan.

Fiscal reassessment tempers intervention risk

"JPY has strengthened unexpectedly, rising alongside post-election rallies in Japan’s bond and equity markets."

"The currency may be benefiting from easing fiscal concerns as the government adopts a more prudent tone ahead of upcoming policy clarifications."

"PM Takaichi reiterated that the temporary food-sales tax cut—costing about JPY 5tn annually, roughly equivalent to Japan’s education budget—will not be debt-financed."

"With USDJPY pulling back, the urgency for coordinated FX-intervention signalling has eased for now."

"We maintain our end-2026 USDJPY 149 forecast, reflecting the view that JPY will struggle to transition from a funding currency to an investment currency unless the BoJ turns more hawkish than our current expectation of two rate hikes this year."

