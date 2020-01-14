Cable remains under pressure and could attempt a test of the 1.2900 neighbourhood in the next weeks, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Our view of GBP holding at 1.3000 was incorrect as it fell to low of 1.2961 in NY session. From here, downside pressures are just starting to build and further declines seem likely. A revisit of overnight lows near 1.2960 seems likely today and may even extend towards 1.2935. Resistance is at 1.3030 and a move above 1.3080 would indicate the current downward phase has ended.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Our previous rhetoric was that GBP ‘risks breaking bottom of 1.3000/1.3300 range’. Overnight (13-Jan), GBP took out 1.3000 convincingly and traded to a low of 1.2961 before closing at 1.2987. The subsequent build-up of downside pressures means that GBP is ready to take on Dec’s lows at 1.2900 next. All in, GBP is expected to stay under pressure with resistance at 1.3065 and a strong close above 1.3130 would ‘neutralize’ the current downward pressure.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bounce stalls near 1.1140, eyes US inflation data
EUR/USD is struggling to post sustainable gains above 1.1140. An above-forecast China data failed to put a bid under the EUR in Asia. The US dollar may run into offers on weak US CPI.
GBP/USD: Recovery remains capped just ahead of 1.3000
GBP/USD consolidates in a tight range just below the 1.30 handle, having failed several attempts to extend the recovery above the last so far this Tuesday. Technical set up remains bearish ahead of US CPI data.
Forex Today: Yuan soars, Yen drops on US-China goodwill gestures; US CPI eyed
The risk-on sentiment extended into Asia this Tuesday after the US Treasury retracted its decision in August to designate China as a currency manipulator. The Chinese yuan was the top gainer, with USD/CNY downed to five-month lows.
Gold slips to 11-day low as risk assets draw bids
Gold slips to 11-day low as risk assets draw bids. Gold's price pullback continues amid risk-on action in the financial markets. Risk assets are drawing bids on continued easing of US-China tensions.
USD/JPY holds the upside above 110.00 amid risk-on
USD/JPY defends the 110 handle, having printed fresh eight-month highs at 110.21. Bulls now target 110.50s for confluence resistance target. The yen remains on the offers amid upbeat risk tone fuelled by US-China trade deal hopes.