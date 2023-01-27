- GBP/USD clings to mild losses during the first negative day in three.
- Mixed US data signals Fed’s dovish hike but chatters over BoE’s rate peak challenge Cable buyers.
- UK Treasury Secretary Hunt’s hesitance to cut the taxes also weighs on GBP/USD prices.
- Cautious mood could probe pair traders ahead of US Core PCE Price Index for December.
GBP/USD sellers flirt with 1.2400, after failing to cross the 1.2430 hurdle, as cautious mood ahead of the key US data joins mixed updates from the UK to push back the previous bullish bias surrounding the Cable pair. With this, the quote prints the first daily loss in three as traders collect clues for the next week’s monetary policy meetings of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of England (BoE).
That said, UK Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt’s readiness to boost the growth fails to impress the GBP/USD buyers as the Chancellor defends his stand on the tax hike despite getting heavy criticism from fellow Conservatives. “British finance minister Jeremy Hunt will promise on Friday to tackle the country's weak productivity with post-Brexit finance reforms to boost growth, but he will also stick to the tax rises that have angered some lawmakers in his Conservative Party” reported Reuters.
Alternatively, growing calls for Brexit solutions, at least from the Irish diplomats, seem to help the GBP/USD in countering the bears.
Elsewhere, mixed US data adds to the market’s anxiety ahead of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, namely Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) – Price Index for December. The same seemed to help the US Dollar remain lackluster and weigh on the GBP/USD prices as the odds of the Bank of England’s (BoE) nearness to policy pivot grow stronger.
That said, the US fourth-quarter (Q4) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) marked an annualized growth rate of 2.9% versus 2.6% expected and 3.2% prior. However, downbeat prints of the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) details challenged the hawkish bias of the Fed afterward.
Amid these plays, the US Treasury bond yields remain firmer but the S&P 500 Futures print mild losses despite the upbeat closing of Wall Street.
Given the market’s indecision, the GBP/USD pair may witness a further sideways move ahead of the US Core PCE – Price Index for December, expected to remain unchanged at 0.2% MoM. However, a strong US inflation signal won’t hesitate to recall the bears.
Technical analysis
A clear break of the descending resistance line from January 18, close to 1.2430 by the press time, appears necessary for the GBP/USD bulls to keep the reins.
Also read: GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls approach 1.2430 key hurdle
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2401
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|1.2414
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2211
|Daily SMA50
|1.2153
|Daily SMA100
|1.1758
|Daily SMA200
|1.1965
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.243
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2344
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2436
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2169
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2447
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2398
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2377
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2362
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2311
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2277
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2448
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2482
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2534
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
