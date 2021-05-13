GBP/USD retreats below 1.4100 amid US dollar pick up

- GBP/USD fades corrective pullback from 1.4050 after the heaviest drop in May.
- US CPI won over upbeat UK data dump.
- Brexit jitters over NI extends, UK PM Johson and scientists warn for covid variant.
- BOE’s Haldane eyes double-digit GDP, Governor Bailey’s speech, US data in focus.
GBP/USD edges lower to 1.4060 while trimming the early Asian gains ahead of Thursday’s London open. The cable dropped the most in nearly two weeks the previous day amid the US CPI-led US dollar strength despite strong UK data. The bearish impulse stays on the table amid a light calendar, also ignored mixed catalysts from the Bank of England (BOE) and concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19).
King Dollar remains firm…
Having jumped the most in two months, due to the strong US Consumer Price Index (CPI)-led risk-off mood, the US dollar index (DXY) picks up bids to 90.75 amid fresh challenges to market sentiment. Among them, CNN’s news quoting a leading Democratic economist Larry Summers, while warning the White House on the ‘overheating’ issue, gains major attention. Also on the same side could be the US Federal Reserve (Fed) policymaker’s failed attempt to placate bears and escalating geopolitical tension in the Middle East.
At home, Bank of England (BOE) Chief Economist Andy Haldane said, per the Daily Mail UK, “Britain's economy will bounce back from Covid-19 like a 'tennis ball', putting the country at the top of the G7 growth league.” The policymaker also eyes double-digit GDP growth while signaling an above 2.0% target inflation during early Thursday. The same should strengthen the reflation woes in the UK and could be cited as an invisible catalyst for the pound’s latest weakness.
Elsewhere, a tripling of the Indian variant of the covid in a week probes UK PM Borish Johnson’s June 21 deadline for lockdown. This, however, doesn’t stop Johnson from announcing an independent inquiry into covid handing in 2022.
Brexit remains a pain for the UK, as well as the European Union (EU), as the ex-neighbors recently fight over the Northern Ireland (NI) protocol wherein the UK warns the bloc to ease its demands or face the consequences.
Amid these plays, stock futures remain mildly bid amid covid vaccine optimism but the US 10-year Treasury yield drops 1.8 basis points (bps) to 1.68% by the press time.
Moving on, BOE Governor Andrew Bailey is again up for a speech and traders keep searching for monetary policy-specific headlines to consider it as the key event. On the other hand, the US weekly jobless claims and Producer Price Index (PPI) may entertain traders but the GBP/USD bulls are less likely to return.
Technical analysis
Wednesday’s losses pulled the GBP/USD prices back from a five-week-old rising channel’s resistance line near 1.4165, coupled with bearish MACD. Hence, the quote’s further losses towards late April top surrounding 1.4010, quickly followed by the 1.4000 threshold, can’t be ruled out.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4062
|Today Daily Change
|10 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|1.4052
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3929
|Daily SMA50
|1.3868
|Daily SMA100
|1.3804
|Daily SMA200
|1.3465
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4153
|Previous Daily Low
|1.405
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4006
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3801
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4089
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4114
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4017
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3982
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3914
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.412
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4188
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4223
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
EUR/USD: Bears hit target, eyes on upside
EUR/USD bears looking for a deeper impulse to test bullish commitments at weekly support. Bulls taking charge and eye the daily resistance for weekly upside continuation probability. In this case, the 61.8% Fibonacci is the key target.
GBP/USD poised for further downside towards 1.4000
GBP/USD stays depressed around Monday’s low, defends 1.4050 of late. Pullback from a five-week-old ascending channel, bearish MACD favor sellers. Bulls remain hopeful until witnessing a downside break of 1.3880.
SHIB price plunges after Vitalik Buterin dumps dog-themed tokens
Vitalik Buterin received Shiba Inu tokens at his public wallet address as part of a burn mechanism. Shiba Inu price dropped by over 40% in the past 24 hours as the Ethereum co-founder cleaned out his crypto wallet.
Inflation and the dollar: Is the connection as direct as it seems?
US inflation soared in April and so did market volatility. Treasury rates rose, the dollar followed and equities dropped for a second day. The Fed insists prices increases are temporary but behind the pandemic base effect commodity prices are sharply higher and wages are rising.