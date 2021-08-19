GBP/USD renews monthly bottom above 1.3600 on Brexit, covid woes

- GBP/USD remains pressured after the biggest daily fall since June.
- Brexit blamed for chicken shortage, departure of highly paid bankers.
- UK braces for booster shots of vaccine as current vaccines found to have less effective against Delta covid variant.
- Virus woes, central bank headlines can entertain bears amid a light calendar.
Having dropped the most since June, GBP/USD remains on the back foot around 1.3630, battling the key technical support, during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable pair justifies the recently easy consumer confidence figures while also bearish the burden of the Brexit and coronavirus jitters.
The GfK Consumer Confidence for August matched the -8 forecast versus -7 prior. “British consumer morale cooled a little after touching its highest level since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Reuters after the release.
Elsewhere, Brexit is blamed for the chicken woes in the UK and the drain of bankers from Britain to the European Union (EU). The Financial Times (FT) said, “UK chicken producers say post-Brexit immigration restrictions are to blame for staff shortages that have forced them to reduce supply, causing restaurants including KFC and Nando’s to cut menu items and close branches.” On the other hand, Reuters said, “Nearly a hundred highly paid bankers left Britain ahead of its departure from the European Union, the bloc's banking watchdog said on Wednesday, the latest confirmation of how Brexit has reshaped Europe's financial sector and its tax base.”
Talking about the coronavirus woes, the UK reported 36,572 new cases and 113 covid-led deaths on Thursday. The British policymakers are concerned about the Delta covid variant break and push hard for booster shots, not to forget vaccines for 12-17 years old. Another reason for the same could be the British research showing that the current vaccines from Pfizer and AstraZeneca are less effective to tame the virus strain.
On a broader from Australia reported the record daily jump in infections while New Zealand’s virus cases sneak into Wellington of late. Furthermore, cases in China and the US ease a bit but remain at worrisome levels.
The virus jitters and Brexit fears put a safe-haven bid under the US dollar, fueling the US Dollar Index (DXY) near the yearly top. Also favoring the greenback is the tapering tantrum.
Hence, the GBP/USD prices may remain on the bearish trajectory unless any positive developments rollout from either the UK or the US that enriches market sentiment, which is less likely.
Looking forward, a lack of major data/events may offer a little impetus and keep the risk catalysts on the driver’s seat.
Technical analysis
GBP/USD bears attack the yearly support line near 1.3630 but clear trading below 200-DMA, around 1.3795, keeps the sellers hopeful to refresh 2021 low under 1.3572.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3632
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0123
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.89%
|Today daily open
|1.3755
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3852
|Daily SMA50
|1.3866
|Daily SMA100
|1.3928
|Daily SMA200
|1.3787
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3786
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3731
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3894
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3791
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3984
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3765
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3752
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3728
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3702
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3673
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3784
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3813
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3839
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
