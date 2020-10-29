GBP/USD remains under pressure after hitting weekly lows at 1.2880

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • DXY heads for the highest close since late-September, still supported by risk aversion.
  • GBP/USD drops below the 20-day moving average for the first time in a month.

The GBP/USD bottomed at 1.2880, the lowest level in almost two weeks and then trimmed losses, rising above 1.2900. As of writing, it trades at 1.2915, down 75 pips for the day, about to post the fifth daily loss out of the last six trading days.

A stronger US dollar is the key driver in the decline of GBP/USD. Risk aversion boosted the demand for the greenback. Economic data from the US came in better-than-expected but offer no extra support to the greenback.

The US Dollar Index climbed above 94.00 to the highest level in almost a month. The outlook now points to further gains in DXY, particular if risk aversion across financial market prevails.

Regarding the pound, Brexit negations continue but with no headlines for the time being. Analysts at CIBC point out that a Brexit deal would likely offer only temporary relief for the pound. They see that the near-term outlook continues to be dominated by late-stage Brexit negotiations, rather than fundamentals. “Should a deal be agreed to, removing the threat of tariffs and quotas, expect a potential GBP relief rally (…) we would not expect any immediate GBP gains to prove durable. Although any free trade deal would obviate the risks of tariffs and quotas, the UK is still set to face the prospect of significant trade frictions, via new customs restrictions.”

From a technical perspective, GPB/USD is about to test a key support band between 1.2840 and 1.2860 that contains many October lows and the 100-day moving average. A rebound to 1.2970 (20-day moving average) should be seen as corrective. A recover above 1.3060 would remove the negative tone and point to more strength.

Technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2912
Today Daily Change -0.0071
Today Daily Change % -0.55
Today daily open 1.2983
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2982
Daily SMA50 1.3006
Daily SMA100 1.2868
Daily SMA200 1.2709
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3064
Previous Daily Low 1.2917
Previous Weekly High 1.3177
Previous Weekly Low 1.2895
Previous Monthly High 1.3482
Previous Monthly Low 1.2676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2973
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3008
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2912
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2841
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2765
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3059
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3135
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3206

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

