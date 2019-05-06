GBP/USD remains on recovery mode, all eyes on UK services PMI

- British political optimism confronts doubts over the US Dollar.
- Political news, UK Services PMI will be in the spotlight.
Although expectations of an end to Brexit deadlock, coupled with overall greenback weakness, help the GBP/USD pair off-late, traders remain cautious ahead of the key services PMI data as the quote seesaws near 1.2700 while heading into the London open on Wednesday.
Tuesday’s 14-month low UK construction PMI could do little harm to the Cable as chances of a good trade deal with the US past-Brexit and speculations favoring Brexit supporter Boris Johnson to become next British PM grew stronger.
Adding to the pair’s strength could be the US Dollar (USD) decline on the back of market’s run for safe-havens amid trade the US-led tussles and not so hawkish comments from the Fed policymakers.
With British lawmakers almost near to make Boris Johnson as the next PM, they might not take too much time for an announcement after present PM Theresa May departs on June 07, which in turn could be extra positive for the Brexit proceedings that have been stopped since more than two weeks.
In addition to political developments surrounding the race to next UK PM and the US President Donald Trump’s British visit, May month Markit services purchasing manager index (PMI) will be the key to forecast fresh moves. The leading indicator to the UK GDP is expected to rise to 50.6 5rom 50.4 earlier.
It should also be noted that comments from the Bank of England’s (BOE) Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden and Fed’s Vice Chair Richard Clarida could offer additional insights to determine near-term trade sentiment.
Technical Analysis
While 1.2650 and latest lows near 1.2560 can limit the pair’s south-run towards December 2018 low around 1.2480, an upside clearance of 1.2750 can propel prices to February month lows around 1.2775 and 1.2800.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
EUR/USD: 100-day MA caps upside despite Powell, focus on US ADP
EUR/USD failed to take out key moving average hurdle on Tuesday despite dovish comments from Federal Reserve’s chief and could fall back to 1.12 if the US jobs data due today betters estimates.
GBP/USD remains on recovery mode, all eyes on UK services PMI
Although expectations of an end to Brexit deadlock, coupled with overall greenback weakness, help the GBP/USD pair off-late, traders remain cautious ahead of the key services PMI data.
USD/JPY holds steady above 108.00 amid positive equities
The USD/JPY pair manages to defend the 108 handle amid risk-on action in the Asian equities and US equity futures, fuelled by Fed Chair Powell’s readiness to the cut rates if needed.
Gold: Bulls stay in control and eye February high at 1347.11
The price rallied above of the prior falling wedges resistance recently and while underpinned by the 200-day ma and October high at 1263.16/1243.55, Gold holds onto bullish territory.
US Services PMI Preview: Down but not out
The overall PMI is expected to be unchanged at 55.5 in May. The business activity index is predicted to drop to 58.5 from 59.5 in April. The new orders index was 58.1 in April and 59.0 in March.