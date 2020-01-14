- GBP/USD rebounds from the 1.2950 region.
- The next key resistance level emerges at 1.3000.
- Next relevant releases in the UK will be the CPI and Retail Sales.
The sterling has managed to regain some poise on Tuesday and is now lifting GBP/USD to the boundaries of 1.3000 the figure after bottoming out in the 1.2055/50 band, or 2020 lows,
GBP/USD weaker on BoE easing rumours, data
Cable saw its recent decline exacerbated after poor results from the UK docket showed the economy contracted at a monthly 0.3% during November, while the industrial and manufacturing sectors remain well entrenched into the contraction territory.
Adding to the renewed weakness surrounding the quid, BoE’s G.Vlieghe said in past days that he would favour a rate cut should the UK economy keep showing signs of further deterioration. Vlighes’s comments add to the already rising speculations that the ‘Old Lady’ could reduce rates further, as per recent appreciations by Governor Carney and MPC member S.Tenreyro.
In the UK docket, key inflation figures tracked by the CPI are due on Wednesday ahead of Friday’s Retail Sales. Later on the US docket, all the attention will be on the US CPI results for the month of December.
What to look for around GBP
The sterling is expected to remain under pressure in the next months, as economic and political uncertainty are predicted to re-emerge after the Brexit deadline on January 31st. In fact, further effervescence between the EU and the UK is almost priced in, particularly on the trade front. In addition, speculations that the Bank of England could announce some kind of stimulus (lower interest rates) if the economic outlook deteriorates further later in the year are also seen weighing on the currency for the time being.
GBP/USD levels to consider
As of writing, the pair is advancing 0.02% at 1.2991 and faces initial hurdle at 1.3090 (21-day SMA) seconded by 1.3212 (high Jan.7) and then 1.3284 (high Dec.31 2019). On the flip side, a breakdown of 1.2954 (2020 low Jan.14) would expose 1.2904 (low Dec.24 2019) and finally 1.2749 (100-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles amid trade headlines, ahead of US CPI
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150, off the highs. The US removed the currency manipulator label from China, ahead of the signing ceremony of the trade deal. US inflation data is awaited.
GBP/USD retakes 1.3000 as the dollar comes under selling pressure
GBP/USD is advancing above 1.3000 as sentiment deteriorated, hurting the greenback. The movement was triggered by headlines indicating that the US included Switzerland on a currency manipulator watch-list.
Crypto market smells money and prepares for take-off
The market is not in full-bullish mode yet, but it is clearly going for it. Paradoxically, the best-prepared crypto, Ethereum, is the one that is leaving the most doubts. XRP joins the market momentum and leaves aside the sluggishness.
Gold stalls recovery from two-week lows near $1545
Having found support once again near $1536 region, Gold (XAU/USD) attempted a tepid recovery over the last hours, only to face rejection just ahead of the 1545 handle. All eyes remain on the US CPI data for fresh trading impulse.
USD/JPY: Bullish case firmly in place
Japanese data beat expectations, Chinese trade figures mixed. US December inflation foreseen stable above Fed’s 2.0% target. USD/JPY could extend its gains toward 111.00 during the upcoming sessions.