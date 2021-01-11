GBP/USD refreshes two-week low as sellers attack 1.3500 amid US dollar strength

- GBP/USD drops for the fourth consecutive day, flirts with multi-day low off-late.
- UK’s covid figures hover around record top, government rolls up for more vaccinations.
- British Chancellor Sunak may delay tax hike, Brexit drags UK below US in global business location ranking.
GBP/USD grinds lower amid the broad US dollar strength and risk-off mood, backed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes and the US-China tension. Sellers attack December 30 lows below the 1.3500 threshold, currently down 0.51% intraday near 1.3493, while heading into the London open on Monday. Given the light calendar, risk catalysts can keep the driver’s seat and weigh on the cable unless US stimulus hopes regain market attention.
Despite boosting immunization drive to reach the 200,000 shots per day target, backed by the freshly opened seven centers in the UK, fears of the covid and its strains can’t let the cable buyers come back. While Japan recently mentioned four cases of virus variants found in London, Reuters suggests record-high figures of the pandemic. “More than 81,000 people in Britain have died within 28 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test, the fifth-highest official death toll globally, and over 3 million people have tested positive,” said the news.
It should be noted that Brexit woes are also weighing on the sterling as the nation struggles with the third lockdown. Truck riders and fishermen are recently disappointed. During the last week, the Bank of England (BOE) Governor Andrew Bailey conveyed his dislike for the Brexit deal.
Bloomberg also had news suggesting Brexit woes. The update suggested, “Britain is significantly less attractive as an international business location because of Brexit but remains well positioned compared with other major economies, according to a German study.”
To solve the jitters, talks are circulating that UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak will step back from a planned tax hike in March. The British Finance Minister recently announced a £4.6 billion support package to help businesses battle the third lockdown.
Elsewhere, the Sino-American tussle escalates on the US crackdown on Chinese companies and firming ties with Taiwan. Furthermore, US President Donald Trump’s impeachment is likely to be put on the Congress table again even as Vice President Mike Pence hasn’t favored anything now.
On the positive side, hopes of the US covid aid package gain momentum as Friday’s downbeat employment data from American push President-elect Joe Biden towards immediate further fiscal support, including increased direct payments of $ 2,000.
Against this backdrop, stock futures in the US and the UK remain sluggish while the US dollar index (DXY) jumps to a more than two week high.
Looking forward, risk headlines remain as the key driver to watch wherein virus updates and US stimulus become the keywords to follow.
Technical analysis
The downside break of 21-day SMA, at 1.3525 now, drags GBP/USD towards the late-December lows near 1.3430 while buyers
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3497
|Today Daily Change
|-66 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.49%
|Today daily open
|1.3563
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3528
|Daily SMA50
|1.3368
|Daily SMA100
|1.3183
|Daily SMA200
|1.2883
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3636
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3539
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3704
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3532
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3686
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3576
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3599
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3522
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3482
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3425
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.362
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3676
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3717
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits three-week lows below 1.2200
The oversold safe-haven US dollar is drawing bids and pushing EUR/USD lower below 1.22. The uptick in the US treasury yields fuels losses in the US stock futures and power gains in the dollar.
GBP/USD: Sellers attack 1.3500 amid US dollar strength
GBP/USD drops for the fourth consecutive day, flirts with multi-day lows below 1.3500. UK’s covid figures hover around record top, rolls up for more vaccinations. UK’s Sunak may delay tax hike.
Gold bounces off multi-day low, flits with 10-month-old support line
Gold remains on the back foot despite recent corrective pullback. Sustained break of 200-day SMA, most bearish MACD in six weeks favor gold sellers.The $1,800 threshold can offer intermediate support.
Week Ahead: An extraordinary start to the year
What an extraordinary start to the year. While next week should be much quieter, it won’t be without action. US politics is unlikely to go quiet with talk continuing of possible impeachment proceedings against Trump, Covid is wreaking havoc once again.
US Dollar refreshes two-week high, bulls eye 200-bar SMA
DXY takes the bids near multi-day high after crossing immediate horizontal resistance. Bullish MACD, risk-off mood favor further upside to the key SMA. Sellers should wait for a downside break of short-term rising channel.