Australian Dollar reclaims three-year high against US Dollar on hawkish RBA bets

The Australian Dollar (AUD) trades firmly against its major currency peers, revisits the three-year high against the US Dollar (USD) around 0.7140 during the late Asian trading session on Thursday. The Aussie pair demonstrates strength amid firm expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will deliver more interest rate hikes in the near term.

Australian Dollar Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies this week. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.19% -0.51% 0.62% -0.04% -0.70% -0.46% -0.34% EUR 0.19% -0.31% 0.81% 0.16% -0.52% -0.26% -0.13% GBP 0.51% 0.31% 1.29% 0.47% -0.24% 0.05% 0.19% JPY -0.62% -0.81% -1.29% -0.65% -1.29% -1.01% -0.95% CAD 0.04% -0.16% -0.47% 0.65% -0.66% -0.36% -0.29% AUD 0.70% 0.52% 0.24% 1.29% 0.66% 0.26% 0.39% NZD 0.46% 0.26% -0.05% 1.01% 0.36% -0.26% 0.13% CHF 0.34% 0.13% -0.19% 0.95% 0.29% -0.39% -0.13% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

In the policy meeting earlier this month, the RBA hiked its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.85% and kept the door open for further raises, citing upside inflation risks.

Traders are pricing in roughly an 80% chance that the RBA will raise interest rates in its May policy meeting. Hawkish RBA prospects have been boosted by higher-than-expected growth in the Australian Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for January.

The data showed on Wednesday that Trimmed Mean CPI grew at a faster pace of 3.4% Year-on-Year (YoY) against estimates and the prior reading of 3.3%. Meanwhile, the headline inflation remained steady at 3.8%, while it was expected to cool down to 3.7%.

On Wednesday, RBA Governor Michele Bullock said in a fireside chat at Melbourne University, “Economy is in quite a good position, and we [RBA] have to be patient on judging policy.”

In the United States (US), the uncertainty over the trade policy outlook after the Supreme Court’s (SC) ruling has weighed on the US Dollar. As of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades marginally lower to near 97.50.