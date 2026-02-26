AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Softens to near 111.00 but holds bullish momentum above 100-day EMA

The AUD/JPY cross trades in negative territory around 111.15 during the early European session on Thursday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) edges higher against the Australian Dollar (AUD) following hawkish remarks from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) policymakers.

BoJ’s most hawkish board member, Hajime Takata, on Thursday renewed his call for raising the benchmark interest rate, describing the nation’s once-frozen inflation trend as heated to the core. Takata further stated that the central bank must conduct further rate hikes in a gradual manner.

“I believe the bank should make a further gear shift and engage in communication that assumes that the price stability target is almost achieved,” said Takata.

Japan’s Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) will be in the spotlight later on Friday. However, if the report shows softer-than-expected outcomes, this could drag the JPY lower and create a tailwind for the cross in the near term.

Technical Analysis:

In the daily chart, AUD/JPY is bullish in the near-term as price extends well above the rising 100-day exponential moving average, confirming a mature uptrend rather than a short-covering spike. The latest candles hold near the upper Bollinger Band around 111.30 while the middle band climbs through the 109.30 area, indicating persistent upside pressure and expanding volatility. RSI at 65.92 remains in bullish territory without extreme overbought conditions, suggesting buyers still control momentum despite the recent acceleration.

Initial support emerges at the Bollinger middle band near 109.30, which aligns with recent consolidation and would be the first area to test trend strength on a pullback. A deeper correction would expose secondary support closer to 107.50, where the lower band region converges with prior breakout territory. On the topside, immediate resistance sits just above the market at 111.50, marking the latest swing high within the upper band region, followed by a psychological barrier at 112.50 if bulls extend the advance.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)