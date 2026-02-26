BoJ’s Takata: Pace of future hikes will depend on economic, price, market developments

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Board Member Hajime Takata said on Thursday that it’s difficult to determine now the desirable pace of rate hike and terminal rate. Takata added that the pace of future rate hikes will depend on economic, price and market developments at the time.

Key quotes

Difficult to determine now the desirable pace of rate hike and terminal rate.



Pace of future rate hikes will depend on economic, price, market developments at the time.



Overseas developments are also important in judging rate-hike timing, terminal rate.



There is no pre-set pace of rate hike, depends on future economic environment and data.



Do not think we are behind the curve now.



Want to ensure BoJ does not fall behind the curve in addressing inflation risks.



There are pros and cons to weak yen.



Want to decide based on economic developments at the time, when asked whether he will continue to propose rate hike in each upcoming policy meeting.



Welcome government efforts to lift growth through growth strategy and stimulus policies, which BoJ can support with policy.



Bank of Japan must also be mindful of achieving price goal in sustainable fashion.



In exceptional cases where risk premium becomes too high, Bank of Japan must be ready to take action such as through market operations.

Market reaction

As of writing, USD/JPY is trading 0.35% lower on the day at 155.90.