GBP/USD refreshes seven-week low under 1.2100 on Brexit, BOE headlines

By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD registers six-day losing streak after the biggest weekly loss in eight.
  • UK diplomats restart preparing for no-deal Brexit, EU’s Barnier said not to bargain values for the benefit of the British economy.
  • BOE’s Haldane reports the central is examining unconventional monetary policy measures more urgently.
  • Comments from the Fed’s Powell, Brexit/virus headlines remain in the spotlight.

Having flashed the biggest weekly loss in two-month, GBP/USD kick-starts the new week on the back foot while declining to 1.2077 amid the early Monday morning in Asia. In addition to the coronavirus (COVID-19) challenges, weekend headlines concerning the Brexit and the BOE’s next move seemed to weigh on the Cable off-late.

Read: What you need to know before markets open: Risk-off, GBP heavy funda, cold wars, Powell on TV

The third EU-UK negotiating round was disappointing...

This comes from the European Union (EU) chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier. The bloc’s representative added, during his press conference on Friday, that they haven't made any progress on governance either.

On the other hand, the Sunday Times came out with the news that the senior government figures said the UK was preparing to “walk away” from trade talks with Brussels in the next month unless the EU gives ground.

More recently, UK Telegraph quoted the British negotiator for Brexit talks David Frost saying that the UK-EU relations have "plummeted to a new low after the last round of trade negotiations closed in mutual recrimination."

BOE is reviewing several policies…

BOE’s Chief Economist Andrew Haldane crossed wires during the weekend while suggesting that the British central bank is examining unconventional monetary policy measures more urgently amid the economic slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic, per the Bloomberg. It’s worth mentioning that the BOE Governor Andrew Bailey emphasized the use of expanding monetary stimulus in his latest comments.

Elsewhere, the UK PM Boris Johnson-led Tory government’s handling of the virus outbreak has been criticized despite huge stimulus being announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak. The Sky News came out with the updates suggesting that the University of Oxford to find an effective drug is "progressing well" but there are no guarantees, warns a UK minister.

While the EU-UK ministers have called off the Brexit talks and the economic calendar is also a lighter one, virus updates, as well as the Fed Chair Powell’s speech, up for publishing on Sunday 23:00 GMT, will be the key to follow.

Technical analysis

While 1.2000 psychological magnet is appearing on the bear’s radar as the immediate support, late-March tops near 1.1970 and 1.1935 can check the sellers afterward. On the contrary, the monthly falling trend line resistance, at 1.2261 now, keeps the buyers away.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2076
Today Daily Change -44 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.36%
Today daily open 1.212
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2369
Daily SMA50 1.2326
Daily SMA100 1.267
Daily SMA200 1.2663
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2239
Previous Daily Low 1.2102
Previous Weekly High 1.2438
Previous Weekly Low 1.2102
Previous Monthly High 1.2648
Previous Monthly Low 1.2165
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2154
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2187
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2068
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2017
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1931
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2206
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2291
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2343

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

AUD/USD remains pressured near 0.6420 at the start of Monday’s Asian session. The pair extends Friday’s losses amid the fresh war of words between the US and China. 

GBP/USD registers six-day losing streak after the biggest weekly loss in eight. UK diplomats restart preparing for no-deal Brexit, EU’s Barnier said not to bargain values for the benefit of the British economy.

