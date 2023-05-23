GBP/USD recovers to 1.2450 amid US debt ceiling struggle, US/UK PMIs eyed

- GBP/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high, reverses the week-start loss.
- US President Biden, House Speaker McCarthy fail to offer deal on debt ceiling extension but sound hopeful of avoiding default.
- UK’s inflation fears jostle with BoE’s dovish hike to prod Pound Sterling buyers.
- UK/US Preliminary PMIs for May will guide intraday moves, risk catalysts are the key.
GBP/USD cheers the US Dollar pullback to regain upside momentum, after a downbeat start of the week, as it renews its intraday high near 1.2450 during early Tuesday. In doing so, Cable also benefits from the hawkish hopes surrounding the Bank of England (BoE) amid inflation fears.
That said, US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy failed to offer a deal to avoid the debt ceiling expiry during the latest negotiations. Even so, the policymakers remain hopeful of reaching an agreement to avoid the US default. “I just concluded a productive meeting with Speaker McCarthy about the need to prevent default,” said US President Joe Biden per the White House announcements shared by Reuters late Monday. On the other hand, US House Speaker McCarthy said that meeting with Biden was productive but no debt ceiling deal.
On the other hand, the Financial Times (FT) quotes the latest Ipsos Mori survey of 29 countries around the world while saying, “People in the UK are among the least confident that the financial authorities will bring inflation under control quickly.” It should be noted that the BoE policymakers’ expectations of easing inflation joined the hawkish Fed talks to weigh on the Pound Sterling previously.
While talking about the Fed statements, Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari favored the rate hike trajectory while citing the fears of the US default and banking crisis, which in turn allowed the US Dollar to remain firmer. On the same line, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard ruled out the recession concerns on Monday while saying that He sees two more rate hikes this year before reaching the base rate. Furthermore, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin and San Francisco President Mary C Daly recently backed the calls for higher rates.
Elsewhere, market sentiment remains jittery amid the US default fears and the US-China tension. While portraying the mood, the S&P500 Futures print mild gains while tracing Wall Street’s performance whereas the US Treasury bond yields take a breather at the multi-day high.
Moving on, the first readings of the UK’s S&P Global/CIPS PMIs for May will precede the US S&P Global PMIs for the said month to direct intraday moves. However, major attention will be given to the aforementioned risk catalysts and the UK’s inflation data, to be published on Wednesday.
Also read: US S&P Global PMIs Preview: Dollar set to rise on a slip in the services sector
Technical analysis
A six-week-old ascending support line joins the 50-DMA to highlight 1.2420-15 region as the short-term key support. It’s worth noting that the oscillators and the latest GBP/USD price pattern has been less impressive for the bulls.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2443
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|1.2437
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2515
|Daily SMA50
|1.2416
|Daily SMA100
|1.2274
|Daily SMA200
|1.1971
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2472
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2414
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2547
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2392
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2584
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2275
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2436
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.245
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.241
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2382
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2351
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2468
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2527
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds gains around 0.6650 amid productive US debt-ceiling talks
AUD/USD is holding gains at around 0.6650, as investors remain hopeful of a debt-limit deal after a productive Biden-McCarthy meeting. The US Dollar is back on the bids even though the US S&P 500 futures advance and US Treasury bond yields stay sluggish. Focus on US PMIs.
EUR/USD is creeping in to test bull´s commitments at 1.0800
EUR/USD fell at the start of the week and remained on the back foot on Monday with the price testing the 1.08 level within a phase of consolidation for the main part. The Euro is down nearly 2% for the month reversing two straight months of gain.
Gold: $1,950 appears at risk, as bears await US PMIs Premium
Gold price is extending the previous decline toward the $1,950 psychological mark early Tuesday, reversing most of Friday’s rebound. Hawish US Federal Reserve (Fed) commentaries and renewed optimism surrounding the US debt deal are keeping the United States Dollar (USD) afloat ahead of key global PMI readings.
Toncoin price pivots around TON Foundation’s $25 million emerging project accelerator program
Toncoin price has identified support at $1.77 ahead of the network’s startup accelerator program. The Accelerator Program is open to different projects, with select teams receiving between $50,000 and $250,000 in funding.
Recession, what recession?
At the start of a new week, stocks are stable, the S&P 500 is roughly flat, however, the Nasdaq is up 0.3%, and has broken through its 52-week high, which is a bullish technical indicator. There is still a lot of talk about a recession out there, however, the Nasdaq is up more than 25% YTD and is higher by nearly 4% in the past week.