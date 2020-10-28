GBP/USD rebounds swiftly from 1-week lows, still in the red below 1.3000 mark

- GBP/USD found some support ahead of the 1.2900 mark and witnessed a short-covering move.
- A broad-based USD strength and Brexit uncertainties kept a lid on the pair’s attempted recovery.
The GBP/USD pair rallied around 100 pips from the daily swing lows, albeit seemed struggling to find acceptance above the key 1.3000 psychological mark.
The pair extended its recent pullback from the 1.3175 region and continued losing ground through the mid-European session on Wednesday. The steep decline marked the fourth day of a negative move and was exclusively sponsored by a broad-based US dollar strength.
Investors remain concerned that imposition of fresh lockdown measures to curb the second wave of COVID-19 infections could hinder the tepid global economic recovery. This, in turn, took its toll on the global risk sentiment and triggered a selloff in the equity markets.
The anti-risk flow provided a strong boost to the safe-haven greenback, which was seen as one of the key factors that continued exerting some pressure on the GBP/USD pair. The USD bulls seemed rather unaffected by the uncertainty about the outcome of the US election.
It is worth reporting that polls have been indicating a lead for the Democratic candidate Joe Biden over incumbent President Donald Trump. Investors, however, remain wary on the back of a narrow gap in key swing states and the possibility of the outcome being contested.
On the other hand, the British pound was undermined by persistent Brexit-related uncertainties amid the impasse on the matter of the future access of EU fishing fleets to UK waters. This, along with some technical selling below the 1.2990 level aggravated the intraday bearish pressure.
The GBP/USD pair, however, managed to find some support ahead of the 1.2900 mark and witnessed some aggressive short-covering move during the early North American session. The attempted bounce lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and is more likely to remain limited.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2976
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0069
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.53
|Today daily open
|1.3045
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2979
|Daily SMA50
|1.3009
|Daily SMA100
|1.2866
|Daily SMA200
|1.271
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.308
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3001
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3177
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2895
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3482
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.305
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3031
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3004
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2963
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2926
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3083
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3121
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3162
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.1750 amid covid concerns
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.1750, a new weekly low, as concerns of strict covid-related lockdowns are gripping the old continent. Uncertainty about the elections is also weighing on markets.
GBP/USD falls below 1.30 amid fears of a UK lockdown, Brexit impasse
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.30 as the British government mulls a new lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. The pound is also pressured by the Brexit impasse.
Gold plunges to three-week lows, around $1877-76 region
Gold witnessed some heavy selling on Thursday amid a strong pickup in the USD demand. Weakness below the $1890 horizontal support further aggravated the bearish pressure.
Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its October policy meeting.
WTI bounces off lows near $37.00/bbl post-EIA
Prices of the WTI remain on the defensive albeit off lows. Demand concerns dragged prices to 3-week lows near $37.00. EIA reported an unexpected 4.3 mb build during last week.