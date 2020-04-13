GBP/USD Price Analysis: Weak below 1.2500, inside short-term trading range

- GBP/USD seesaws around the monthly top, maintains a two-day-old trading range.
- 50-HMA adds strength to the range support.
- 1.2500, 50-day SMA offer immediate resistance.
Despite declining to 1.2457, GBP/USD stays inside a two-day-old trading range during the Asian session on Monday. In doing so, the cable pair seesaws around a one-month high flashed on Friday.
However, bearish MACD and repeated failures to cross 1.2500 round-figure seem to keep the sellers hopeful.
As a result, 1.2450/45 area including 50-HMA and the said range’s support, will be important to watch as a break of which could trigger fresh declines to 200-HMA level near 1.2365.
Meanwhile, the pair’s upside clearance of 1.2485 immediate resistance enables the buyers to once again aim for 1.2500.
Should there be a clear upside beyond 1.2500, the 50-day SMA level on the daily chart, close to 1.2575, will lure the bulls.
GBP/USD hourly chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.246
|Today Daily Change
|7 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|1.2453
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2132
|Daily SMA50
|1.2597
|Daily SMA100
|1.2835
|Daily SMA200
|1.2656
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2487
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2445
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2487
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2165
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3201
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2461
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2471
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2436
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.242
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2395
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2478
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2503
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.252
