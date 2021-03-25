GBP/USD Price Analysis: Vulnerable to further downside below 1.3700

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD struggles to rebound from seven week low.
  • Downbeat RSI, not oversold, joins sustained break of key trend line, SMA to favor sellers.
  • Bulls need fresh monthly high for conviction, 100-day SMA, nine-month-old support line lure bears.

Following its failures to recover from early-February lows, GBP/USD holds lower ground near 1.3690 during Thursday’s Asian session. The cable dropped to the multi-day low the previous day while extending the early week breakdown of 50-day SMA and an ascending support line from January 11, 2021.

Given the downward sloping RSI having a gap to the south before hitting the oversold alarm, the GBP/USD prices suggest further downside.

Hence 100-day SMA level of 1.3622 gains the short-term sellers’ attention ahead of an upward sloping trend line from June 29, 2020, at 1.3551.

It should, however, be noted that the quote’s sustained trading below 1.3550 seems less likely as the RSI might have turned oversold by then and the same can trigger corrective pullback of the quote.

Meanwhile, GBP/USD recovery moves should initially cross the immediate resistance line, previous support near 1.3800 threshold, before confronting the 50-day SMA level of 1.3828.

If at all the sterling buyers manage to cross the 1.3830 hurdle, a monthly top surrounding 1.4020 will be the key to watch.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3687
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00%
Today daily open 1.3687
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3896
Daily SMA50 1.3828
Daily SMA100 1.3617
Daily SMA200 1.3252
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3759
Previous Daily Low 1.3674
Previous Weekly High 1.4002
Previous Weekly Low 1.3809
Previous Monthly High 1.4243
Previous Monthly Low 1.3566
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3707
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3727
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3655
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3622
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.357
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.374
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3792
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3825

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

