Philippine Peso: BSP easing cycle weighs on PHP – BNY

FXStreet Insights Team

BNY forecasts that Philippines's central bank Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) will cut rates by 25 bps to 4.25% (Feb 19), continuing its easing cycle as growth risks dominate. The bank sees inflation as manageable within the medium-term target, with risks skewed toward at least one more cut in Q2 2026. PHP’s cyclical balance-of-payments profile heightens its need for rate support.

Further BSP cuts and PHP risks

"We expect the BSP to continue its easing cycle with a further 25bp rate cut to 4.25%."

"In our view, downside risks to economic growth outweigh near-term upside risks to inflation."

"Given lingering domestic political uncertainties and limited visibility on the timing of a growth rebound, we see risks skewed toward at least one additional rate cut in Q2 2026."

"In contrast, the BSP is expected to cut to 4.25% as growth concerns continue to weigh on the economy, though inflation is not expected to fall aggressively."

"Having an adequate real rate buffer remains essential for EM FX stabilization, and PHP – which has highly cyclical balance of payments dynamics – is more in need of rate support."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

