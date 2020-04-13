GBP/USD Price Analysis: Surges through 1.2500 mark, spikes to 1-month tops

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD gains some strong positive traction and breaks through the 1.2480-85 resistance.
  • A subsequent strength beyond the 1.2500 mark now supports prospects for additional gains.

The GBP/USD pair finally broke out of its Asian session consolidation phase and spiked to one-month tops, around the 1.2530 region in the last hour.

A sustained move beyond the 1.2480-85 horizontal resistance turned out to be one of the key factors that prompted some aggressive short-covering move.

A subsequent strength beyond the key 1.2500 psychological mark might now be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.

Hence, some follow-through positive move, towards testing 50-day SMA around the 1.2585 region, now looks a distinct possibility amid some USD selling bias.

Meanwhile, the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart have just started gaining positive momentum further adds credence to the bullish outlook.

However, oscillators on hourly charts have already moved on the verge of breaking into the overbought territory and warrant some caution for aggressive traders.

GBP/USD 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2528
Today Daily Change 0.0075
Today Daily Change % 0.60
Today daily open 1.2453
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2132
Daily SMA50 1.2597
Daily SMA100 1.2835
Daily SMA200 1.2656
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2487
Previous Daily Low 1.2445
Previous Weekly High 1.2487
Previous Weekly Low 1.2165
Previous Monthly High 1.3201
Previous Monthly Low 1.1412
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2461
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2471
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2436
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.242
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2395
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2478
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2503
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.252

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD remains flat even as bullish bets hit highest since June 2018

EUR/USD remains flat even as bullish bets hit highest since June 2018

The buying interest in the single currency remains weak, keeping EUR/USD sidelined near 1.0940 while heading into the European session. Reports of bullish market positioning have so far failed to draw fresh bids for the common currency.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Downbeat UK GDP forecast cap upside in Sterling

GBP/USD: Downbeat UK GDP forecast cap upside in Sterling

GBP/USD gains some strong positive traction and breaks through the 1.2480-85 resistance. The coronavirus-led uncertainty could keep the US dollar better bid. European markets are closed on account of Easter Monday.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Easter Monday limits market moves amid virus-led risk-off

Forex Today: Easter Monday limits market moves amid virus-led risk-off

Asian session remains mostly illiquid amid off at Australia, New Zealand. A lack of major data / events from China, Japan also contributes to the market’s inactivity. Coronavirus-led risk aversion regains attention as the US tops Italy to be the global hotspot.

Read more

WTI: On the bids above monthly support trend line

WTI: On the bids above monthly support trend line

WTI recovers from the short-term falling trend line. 50% Fibonacci retracement, the four-week-old falling trend line on bulls’ radars. Sellers can aim for $20 following the sustained break of the support line.

Oil News

Gold sits near 1-month tops, bulls eyeing a move towards $1700 mark

Gold sits near 1-month tops, bulls eyeing a move towards $1700 mark

Gold edged higher during the early European session and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1690 region. The risk-off mood, the prevalent USD selling bias remained supportive.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures