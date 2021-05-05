GBP/USD Price Analysis: Struggles around 1.3900 despite triangle breakout

- GBP/USD stalls the bounce as the US dollar resumes the upside.
- Symmetrical triangle breakout on the 4H chart still keeps buyers hopeful.
- RSI has turned south but holds above the midline.
GBP/USD is battling 1.3900 in early European dealing, as the US dollar picks up bids and resumes Tuesday’s uptrend.
Ongoing Brexit concerns over the Northern Ireland border issues and strong US economic data also weigh on the cable.
The focus shifts towards the NFP hints, in the form of the US ADP jobs and ISM Services PMI for near-term trading opportunities.
From a near term technical perspective, the cable is struggling to hold at higher levels despite a symmetrical triangle bullish breakout confirmed on the four-hour chart earlier today,
The bulls need to take out the daily highs at 1.3915 on a sustained basis, in order the 1.3950 level in their stride.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned south but remains well above the midline, backing the recent pause in the bounce.
GBP/USD four-hourly chart
A four-hourly closing below the 50-simple moving average (SMA) at 1.3893 could revive the selling momentum.
The downside could be then exposed towards 1.3874, the intersection of the 21 and 100-SMAs.
Further south, Tuesday’s low of 1.3839 could be put to test.
GBP/USD additional levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3900
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|1.3889
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3847
|Daily SMA50
|1.3864
|Daily SMA100
|1.3772
|Daily SMA200
|1.3437
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3915
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3838
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3976
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3803
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3868
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3886
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3846
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3804
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.377
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3923
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3957
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3999
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.20 ahead of EZ PMIs, critical US data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.20 ahead of final eurozone services PMIs and the all-important ADP Nonfarm Payrolls and ISM Services PMI. The dollar is off the highs reached after US Treasury Secretary Yellen talked about rate hikes.
GBP/USD trades around 1.39 amid political tensions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 as uncertainty about Britain's local and regional elections joins fresh Brexit tensions to weigh on the pound. US data is eyed later in the day.
GBP/USD trades around 1.39 amid political tensions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 as uncertainty about Britain's local and regional elections joins fresh Brexit tensions to weigh on the pound. US data is eyed later in the day.
Gold bulls remain on the defensive near $1,780
Gold prices recovered part of their losses from Tuesday’s low of $1,770.90 and seem to confide in the vicinity of multi-day resistance placed around $1,780. On the hourly chart, the pair is struggling to maintain intraday gains and is moving toward the session low of $1,776.80.
S&P 500 correction arriving or not?
One more day of upside rejection in S&P 500, in what is now quite a long stretch of prices going mostly sideways. As unsteady as VIX seems at the moment, it doesn‘t flash danger of spiking in this data-light week, and neither does the put/call ratio.