GBP/USD Price Analysis: Slides towards 1.2000 as bears eye another battle with key DMAs

- GBP/USD takes offer to refresh intraday low, fades bounce off six-week low.
- Bearish MACD signals, sustained trading below the previous key support lines keep sellers hopeful.
- 200-DMA, 100-DMA restrict Cable pair’s short-term downside ahead of January’s low.
GBP/USD bears return to the desk, after the previous day’s absence, as they approach the 1.2000 psychological manget, down 0.20% intraday near 1.2020 during early Monday.
In doing so, the Cable pair retreats from the previous support line stretched from early January amid the bearish MACD signals. it’s worth noting that the quote’s failure to cross the support-turned-resistance line from November 09, 2022, adds strength to the downside bias.
With this, the GBP/USD bears are all set to revisit the 200-DMA support surrounding 1.1940. However, the 1.2000 psychological magnet could act as immediate downside support.
Following that, the 100-DMA, close to the 1.1900 round figure, may become the last defense of the GBP/USD bulls before giving control to the bears, who can aim for January’s low of 1.1840 during the further downside.
Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair’s run-up beyond the immediate resistance line, previous support near 1.2055, isn’t the confirmation of further advances as a 3.5-month-old previous support line, close to 1.2300, could challenge the buyers afterward.
Should the quote remains firmer past 1.2300, the monthly high near 1.2400 and the double tops marked around 1.2450 will be crucial to watch.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.202
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20%
|Today daily open
|1.2044
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2197
|Daily SMA50
|1.2174
|Daily SMA100
|1.1903
|Daily SMA200
|1.194
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2049
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1915
|Previous Weekly High
|1.227
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1915
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2448
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1841
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1998
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1966
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1956
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1869
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1822
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.209
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2137
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2224
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
