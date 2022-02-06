GBP/USD Price Analysis: Sellers need validation from 100-DMA

- GBP/USD remains pressured towards the key moving average, keeping Friday’s pullback.
- Steady RSI, failures to cross 21-DMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement favor sellers.
- Bulls remain worried until witnessing upside break of 1.3630.
GBP/USD stays depressed around 1.3530, keeping the previous day’s pullback moves during Monday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the cable pair remains below 21-DMA and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) level of October-December 2021 downside.
Given the steady RSI and the pair’s inability to stay beyond the key resistances, the latest declines are likely to extend towards the nearby support, namely the 100-DMA level surrounding 1.3510 and the 1.3500 threshold.
It’s worth noting that a broad support area between 1.3470 and 1.3430, comprising multiple levels marked since early November 2021, will challenge the GBP/USD to bear past 1.3500.
Should the quote drop below 1.3500, a three-month-old horizontal line near 1.3360-55 may lure the pair sellers.
Alternatively, the 21-DMA and 61.8% Fibo. level guard short-term recovery of the GBP/USD pair around 1.3555 and 1.3580.
Following that, February’s top around 1.3630 will act as a last defense for the bears before directing the quote to a downward sloping trend line from October 2021, around 1.3720.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3533
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.3531
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.356
|Daily SMA50
|1.3436
|Daily SMA100
|1.3511
|Daily SMA200
|1.3712
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3615
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3505
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3628
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3387
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3749
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3358
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3547
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3573
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3486
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.344
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3375
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3596
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.366
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3706
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
